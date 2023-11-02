https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/five-ukrainian-drones-intercepted-over-crimea-1-above-black-sea-1114655905.html

Five Ukrainian Drones Intercepted Over Crimea, 1 Above Black Sea

Five Ukrainian aircraft-type drones were intercepted by Russian air defenses over Crimea, and one above the Black Sea on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

“In the morning of November 2, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using six aircraft-type UAVs on facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped. Air defense systems on duty destroyed one Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Black Sea, five were intercepted over the territory of the Republic of Crimea,” the ministry said.Earlier, Ukraine attempted to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant without success. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that "by bombing the Kursk nuclear power plant, the Kiev regime has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist organizations."

