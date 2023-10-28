https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/ukrainian-drone-crashes-into-russias-kursk-nuclear-power-plant-damages-its-walls-1114553711.html
Ukrainian Drone Crashes Into Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, Damages Its Walls
A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed into a nuclear waste warehouse at the Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) in western Russia on the bank of the Seym River and damaged the walls of the facility, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday, adding that two other drones fell on the station's administrative buildings.
"On the evening of October 26, the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately attacked the Kursk nuclear power plant with three unmanned aerial vehicles. One of the UAVs, rigged with explosives, crashed into a nuclear waste warehouse, damaging its walls," Zakharova said in a statement published by the ministry. Two other drones fell on the station's administrative buildings, Zakharova also said, adding that the UAVs were built with parts from Western countries, according to preliminary data. The spokeswoman also called on governments and international organizations to condemn this "terrorist act."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian UAV crashed into a nuclear waste warehouse at the Kursk nuclear power plant in western Russia on the bank of the Seym River and damaged the walls of the facility, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday, adding that two other drones fell on the station's administrative buildings.
"On the evening of October 26, the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately attacked the Kursk nuclear power plant with three unmanned aerial vehicles
. One of the UAVs, rigged with explosives, crashed into a nuclear waste warehouse, damaging its walls," Zakharova said in a statement published by the ministry.
Two other drones fell on the station's administrative buildings, Zakharova also said, adding that the UAVs were built with parts from Western countries, according to preliminary data.
"By bombing the Kursk nuclear power plant, the Kiev regime has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist organizations. We are concerned by the fact that this crime could not have been committed without a permission, and possibly on the direct instructions of its Western curators," Zakharova added.
The spokeswoman also called on governments and international organizations to condemn this "terrorist act."