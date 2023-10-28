International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/ukrainian-drone-crashes-into-russias-kursk-nuclear-power-plant-damages-its-walls-1114553711.html
Ukrainian Drone Crashes Into Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, Damages Its Walls
Ukrainian Drone Crashes Into Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, Damages Its Walls
A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed into a nuclear waste warehouse at the Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) in western Russia on the bank of the Seym River and damaged the walls of the facility, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday, adding that two other drones fell on the station's administrative buildings.
2023-10-28T12:52+0000
2023-10-28T12:52+0000
russia
kursk
russia
ukraine
russian foreign ministry
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111869114_0:147:3072:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_b0b2d2a3bbfba230ede2dc16bd73aa55.jpg
"On the evening of October 26, the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately attacked the Kursk nuclear power plant with three unmanned aerial vehicles. One of the UAVs, rigged with explosives, crashed into a nuclear waste warehouse, damaging its walls," Zakharova said in a statement published by the ministry. Two other drones fell on the station's administrative buildings, Zakharova also said, adding that the UAVs were built with parts from Western countries, according to preliminary data. The spokeswoman also called on governments and international organizations to condemn this "terrorist act."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/russias-air-defenses-intercept-28-ukrainian-drones-1114276249.html
kursk
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0e/1111869114_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_17cfd243e767cbc7bcf23e7b86313f5a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nuclear waste warehouse, kursk nuclear power plant, ukrainian drone
nuclear waste warehouse, kursk nuclear power plant, ukrainian drone

Ukrainian Drone Crashes Into Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, Damages Its Walls

12:52 GMT 28.10.2023
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov / Go to the mediabankKursk NPP
Kursk NPP - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2023
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian UAV crashed into a nuclear waste warehouse at the Kursk nuclear power plant in western Russia on the bank of the Seym River and damaged the walls of the facility, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday, adding that two other drones fell on the station's administrative buildings.
"On the evening of October 26, the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately attacked the Kursk nuclear power plant with three unmanned aerial vehicles. One of the UAVs, rigged with explosives, crashed into a nuclear waste warehouse, damaging its walls," Zakharova said in a statement published by the ministry.
Two other drones fell on the station's administrative buildings, Zakharova also said, adding that the UAVs were built with parts from Western countries, according to preliminary data.
"By bombing the Kursk nuclear power plant, the Kiev regime has put itself on a par with the most odious terrorist organizations. We are concerned by the fact that this crime could not have been committed without a permission, and possibly on the direct instructions of its Western curators," Zakharova added.
Russia's S-400 air defense system - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's Air Defenses Intercept 28 Ukrainian Drones
18 October, 03:51 GMT
The spokeswoman also called on governments and international organizations to condemn this "terrorist act."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала