Ukrainian Drone Crashes Into Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, Damages Its Walls

A Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed into a nuclear waste warehouse at the Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) in western Russia on the bank of the Seym River and damaged the walls of the facility, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday, adding that two other drones fell on the station's administrative buildings.

"On the evening of October 26, the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately attacked the Kursk nuclear power plant with three unmanned aerial vehicles. One of the UAVs, rigged with explosives, crashed into a nuclear waste warehouse, damaging its walls," Zakharova said in a statement published by the ministry. Two other drones fell on the station's administrative buildings, Zakharova also said, adding that the UAVs were built with parts from Western countries, according to preliminary data. The spokeswoman also called on governments and international organizations to condemn this "terrorist act."

