Increasing Number of Americans Say Support for Ukraine Excessive – Poll
American views on supporting Ukraine have shifted, with a growing percentage of the public saying the US is "doing too much," according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.
Forty-one percent of Americans say the US is "doing too much"
– an increase from 29% in June. A third say the US is doing the "right amount,"
down from 43% in June.
The shift has occurred along partisan lines, with an increasing number of Republicans (62%) and independents (44%) seeing the US as "doing too much" since Gallup began tracking sentiment in August 2022. In contrast, only 14% Democrats hold this view.
Fewer Americans also believe the US should stay in the course, with 43% saying the US should try to end the conflict as quickly as possible even if that means Ukraine cedes territory to Russia.
This marks an increase of seven percentage points since June. Of this group, 55% are Republicans, 49% are independents, and 19% are Democrats.
An overwhelming 84% of Republicans also believe there should be limits on financial aid provided to Ukraine, compared to 63% of independents, and 34% of Democrats.