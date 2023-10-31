https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/stand-alone-bill-on-support-for-israel-submitted-to-us-house-of-representatives-1114616790.html
Stand-Alone Bill on Support for Israel Submitted to US House of Representatives
Stand-Alone Bill on Support for Israel Submitted to US House of Representatives
The Republicans in the US House of Representatives on Monday introduced a stand-alone bill to provide $14.3 billion in additional emergency aid to Israel despite US President Joe Biden's request for a $106 billion package that also covers support for Ukraine and Taiwan, as well as other expenses.
2023-10-31T09:48+0000
2023-10-31T09:48+0000
2023-10-31T09:49+0000
The sum of $14.3 billion coincides with the aid funding requested by Biden for Israel, but unlike the US president's total package request, the bill introduced by the Republicans does not offer any support for Washington's other allies. Last week, the Biden administration submitted to Congress a $106 billion request to provide assistance to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and some other countries of the world. The amount includes, in particular, around $61.4 billion for Kiev alone and another $14.3 billion for Israel. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. The blockade was later eased to allow trucks with humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in thousands of people killed and injured.
09:48 GMT 31.10.2023 (Updated: 09:49 GMT 31.10.2023)
