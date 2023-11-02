https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/russia-repels-attack-in-donetsk-direction-ukraine-loses-up-to-115-soldiers-1114663677.html

Russia Repels Attack in Donetsk Direction, Ukraine Loses Up to 115 Soldiers

Russia repelled an attack and Ukraine has lost up to 115 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The daily losses of the enemy amounted to up to 115 soldiers, one tank, nine infantry fighting vehicles, including eight US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and four cars," the ministry said. Ukraine lost up to 165 soldiers and seven tanks in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.Ukrainian launched counteroffensive attempt in June and quickly turned into a failure which took the death toll of more than 90,000 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield and the loss of over 500 Ukrainian tanks.

