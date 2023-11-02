International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Repels Attack in Donetsk Direction, Ukraine Loses Up to 115 Soldiers
Russia repelled an attack and Ukraine has lost up to 115 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The daily losses of the enemy amounted to up to 115 soldiers, one tank, nine infantry fighting vehicles, including eight US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and four cars," the ministry said. Ukraine lost up to 165 soldiers and seven tanks in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.Ukrainian launched counteroffensive attempt in June and quickly turned into a failure which took the death toll of more than 90,000 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield and the loss of over 500 Ukrainian tanks.
12:18 GMT 02.11.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia repelled an attack and Ukraine has lost up to 115 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The daily losses of the enemy amounted to up to 115 soldiers, one tank, nine infantry fighting vehicles, including eight US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, and four cars," the ministry said.
Ukraine lost up to 165 soldiers and seven tanks in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.
Ukrainian launched counteroffensive attempt in June and quickly turned into a failure which took the death toll of more than 90,000 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield and the loss of over 500 Ukrainian tanks.
