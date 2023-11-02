https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/ukrainian-top-general-we-are-in-a-stalemate-nato-textbooks-did-not-help-much-1114656040.html

Ukrainian Top General: We Are in a Stalemate, NATO Textbooks Did Not Help Much

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier stressed that Kiev’s summer counteroffensive attempt proved to be a total failure rather than just a stalemate.

Kiev needs to take a massive technological leap to break the current stalemate in its counteroffensive against Russian troops, the Ukrainian army’s Сommander-in-Сhief General Valery Zaluzhny has admitted in an interview with the UK's Economist magazine.The general also acknowledged that “NATO’s textbooks” and “the maths” that Kiev did to plan the counteroffensive had failed to prevent Russian forces from effectively tackling Ukrainian troops.He was referring to the peninsula, which reunified with Russia in 2014 and which Ukraine planned to seize during the now-bungled counteroffensive attempt in the summer.Late last month, a British newspaper reported that Ukraine’s botched counteroffensive prompted friction between Zaluzhny and President Volodymyr Zelensky.According to the newspaper, Zelensky insists on making more counteroffensive attempts, while Zaluzhny says the focus should be placed on the Ukrainian army holding current positions and preparing for next year’s assault.Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin described Kiev’s summer counteroffensive attempt as a total failure, not a stalemate, something that he said claimed the lives of more than 90,000 Ukrainian soldiers and led to the loss of over Ukrainian 500 tanks.

