https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/uk-prime-minister-warns-of-nuclear-level-risks-ai-poses-to-humanity-1114678057.html
UK Prime Minister Warns of 'Nuclear-Level' Risks AI Poses to Humanity
UK Prime Minister Warns of 'Nuclear-Level' Risks AI Poses to Humanity
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday voiced concerns over the threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI) to humanity, echoing Elon Musk's stark warning issued the day before.
2023-11-02T23:23+0000
2023-11-02T23:23+0000
2023-11-02T23:22+0000
world
science & tech
elon musk
rishi sunak
united kingdom (uk)
artificial intelligence (ai)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/08/1110205255_3:0:1454:816_1920x0_80_0_0_1fcf5a9f4972c2af13ac1979e47fbfd9.png
On Wednesday, Musk said at the AI Safety Summit in the United Kingdom that advanced AI models were among the biggest threats to humanity. At the same time, it is important not to be "alarmist" about the technology, the prime minister added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/von-der-leyen-suggests-using-aviation-experience-in-setting-ai-safety-standards-1114674817.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/08/1110205255_185:0:1273:816_1920x0_80_0_0_5b7bf59bbdec82c27453ab517bc43bf8.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk prime minister rishi sunak, artificial intelligence, elon musk
uk prime minister rishi sunak, artificial intelligence, elon musk
UK Prime Minister Warns of 'Nuclear-Level' Risks AI Poses to Humanity
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday voiced concerns over the threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI) to humanity, echoing Elon Musk's stark warning issued the day before.
On Wednesday, Musk said at the AI Safety Summit in the United Kingdom that advanced AI models were among the biggest threats to humanity.
"There is a case to believe it [AI] may pose a risk on a scale like pandemics and nuclear war. And that's why, as leaders, we have a responsibility to act, to take the steps to protect people," Sunak told reporters ahead of the second day of the summit at Bletchley Park.
At the same time, it is important not to be "alarmist" about the technology, the prime minister added.
On Thursday night, Sunak is meeting with Musk for a conversation about the risks of AI, which will be broadcast on the entrepreneur's social media platform X. The prime minister said he believes that Musk, as an AI developer and investor, has valuable things to say about the technology.
The AI Safety Summit is being held from November 1-2 and brings together international government leaders, major AI companies, civil society groups and experts in the field.