Von der Leyen Suggests Using Aviation Experience in Setting AI Safety Standards

"We need to establish AI safety standards that are accepted worldwide. Aviation is a good source of inspiration. Air travel has become extremely safe because we learned systematically from mistakes … Any error is investigated and the results are publicly available and recommendations are always followed up. This approach shows the value of shared standards and procedures," von der Leyen said in an address to the AI Safety Summit held in the United Kingdom. She also called for learning from experiences in cybersecurity and nuclear energy by sharing information and establishing an independent scientific community with access to AI risks. The AI Safety Summit is being held from November 1-2 in the UK and brings together international government leaders, major AI companies, civil society groups and experts in the field.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The international community should take a similar approach to creating internationally accepted safety standards for artificial intelligence (AI) as it has for aviation and nuclear energy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.
"We need to establish AI safety standards that are accepted worldwide. Aviation is a good source of inspiration. Air travel has become extremely safe because we learned systematically from mistakes … Any error is investigated and the results are publicly available and recommendations are always followed up. This approach shows the value of shared standards and procedures," von der Leyen said in an address to the AI Safety Summit held in the United Kingdom.
She also called for learning from experiences in cybersecurity and nuclear energy by sharing information and establishing an independent scientific community with access to AI risks.
The AI Safety Summit is being held from November 1-2 in the UK and brings together international government leaders, major AI companies, civil society groups and experts in the field.