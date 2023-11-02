https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/us-imposes-russia-related-sanctions-on-37-individuals-192-entities-1114669434.html

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 37 Individuals, 192 Entities

The United States has imposed new Russia-related sanctions on 37 individuals and 192 entities for their alleged role in "harmful activities" of the Russian government, the US Department of the Treasury stated on Thursday.

Along with a long list of Russian entities, the new sanctions also target companies in the United Arab Emirates, China, Mongolia, Turkiye, and Switzerland. The sanctions list includes Russia’s Arctic LNG 2, Gazpromneft subsidiaries, and the conglomerate company AFK Sistema as well as a host of Russian banks, including Absolut, Pochta Bank, Russian Standard Bank. The new sanctions also target the Bauman Moscow State Technical University and Russia-based metals and mining company Russian Titanium Company (Rustitan) as well as its President Anatoliy Tkachuk and Director General Alexey Novikov.

