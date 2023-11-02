https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/us-imposes-russia-related-sanctions-on-37-individuals-192-entities-1114669434.html
US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 37 Individuals, 192 Entities
US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 37 Individuals, 192 Entities
The United States has imposed new Russia-related sanctions on 37 individuals and 192 entities for their alleged role in "harmful activities" of the Russian government, the US Department of the Treasury stated on Thursday.
2023-11-02T14:55+0000
2023-11-02T14:55+0000
2023-11-02T14:56+0000
us treasury
us department of the treasury
russia
world
russian economy
russian economy under sanctions
us sanctions
new sanctions
sanctions
economic restrictions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082765027_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_754bb15463929fbd616a46d538979347.jpg
Along with a long list of Russian entities, the new sanctions also target companies in the United Arab Emirates, China, Mongolia, Turkiye, and Switzerland. The sanctions list includes Russia’s Arctic LNG 2, Gazpromneft subsidiaries, and the conglomerate company AFK Sistema as well as a host of Russian banks, including Absolut, Pochta Bank, Russian Standard Bank. The new sanctions also target the Bauman Moscow State Technical University and Russia-based metals and mining company Russian Titanium Company (Rustitan) as well as its President Anatoliy Tkachuk and Director General Alexey Novikov.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/russia-grows-richer-while-west-bleeds-trillions-amid-failed-sanctions--funding-ukraine-1112666650.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082765027_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0428159cb2b2da981bf02ea5bcdcf60b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us sanctions, sanctions against russia, russian economy under sanctions, american sanctions, american restrictions, american santions, western sanctions, economic restrictions
us sanctions, sanctions against russia, russian economy under sanctions, american sanctions, american restrictions, american santions, western sanctions, economic restrictions
US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 37 Individuals, 192 Entities
14:55 GMT 02.11.2023 (Updated: 14:56 GMT 02.11.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has imposed new Russia-related sanctions on 37 individuals and 192 entities for their alleged role in "harmful activities" of the Russian government, the US Department of the Treasury stated on Thursday.
Along with a long list of Russian entities
, the new sanctions also target companies in the United Arab Emirates, China, Mongolia, Turkiye, and Switzerland.
The sanctions list includes Russia’s Arctic LNG 2
, Gazpromneft subsidiaries, and the conglomerate company AFK Sistema as well as a host of Russian banks, including Absolut, Pochta Bank, Russian Standard Bank.
The new sanctions also target the Bauman Moscow State Technical University and Russia-based metals and mining company Russian Titanium Company (Rustitan) as well as its President Anatoliy Tkachuk and Director General Alexey Novikov.