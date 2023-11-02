International
US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 37 Individuals, 192 Entities
US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 37 Individuals, 192 Entities
The United States has imposed new Russia-related sanctions on 37 individuals and 192 entities for their alleged role in "harmful activities" of the Russian government, the US Department of the Treasury stated on Thursday.
Along with a long list of Russian entities, the new sanctions also target companies in the United Arab Emirates, China, Mongolia, Turkiye, and Switzerland. The sanctions list includes Russia’s Arctic LNG 2, Gazpromneft subsidiaries, and the conglomerate company AFK Sistema as well as a host of Russian banks, including Absolut, Pochta Bank, Russian Standard Bank. The new sanctions also target the Bauman Moscow State Technical University and Russia-based metals and mining company Russian Titanium Company (Rustitan) as well as its President Anatoliy Tkachuk and Director General Alexey Novikov.
US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 37 Individuals, 192 Entities

14:55 GMT 02.11.2023
This June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington.
This June 6, 2019, file photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk in Washington. The U.S. Treasury has removed Vietnam and Switzerland from the list of nations labeled as currency manipulators, reversing a decision made by the Trump administration in December - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2023
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has imposed new Russia-related sanctions on 37 individuals and 192 entities for their alleged role in "harmful activities" of the Russian government, the US Department of the Treasury stated on Thursday.
Along with a long list of Russian entities, the new sanctions also target companies in the United Arab Emirates, China, Mongolia, Turkiye, and Switzerland.
The sanctions list includes Russia’s Arctic LNG 2, Gazpromneft subsidiaries, and the conglomerate company AFK Sistema as well as a host of Russian banks, including Absolut, Pochta Bank, Russian Standard Bank.
The new sanctions also target the Bauman Moscow State Technical University and Russia-based metals and mining company Russian Titanium Company (Rustitan) as well as its President Anatoliy Tkachuk and Director General Alexey Novikov.
