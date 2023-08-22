https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/putin-russia-being-deliberately-obstructed-in-world-market-by-unlawful-western-sanctions-1112794412.html
Putin: Russia Being Deliberately Obstructed in World Market by Unlawful Western Sanctions
Putin: Russia Being Deliberately Obstructed in World Market by Unlawful Western Sanctions
Russian President Vladimir Putin Delivered a message on the BRICS summit 2023 wich takes place from August 22 to 24 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Although the unlawful sanctions imposed by the West have been hindering the Russian economy, it has been developing, the president said on Tuesday.
2023-08-22T16:44+0000
2023-08-22T16:44+0000
2023-08-22T16:58+0000
world
russia
johannesburg
brics
vladimir putin
south africa
russian economy under sanctions
brics summit 2023
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112582418_0:0:2857:1608_1920x0_80_0_0_6ac77e8a506714b4328fa605eec138b3.jpg
The de-dollarization process among BRICS members is irreversible, and the share of the US dollar in trade is decreasing, Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.Negotiations between Russia and its partners from Africa regarding the supply of grain free of charge are almost over, the president stressed.In addition, Putin also mentioned that Russia is and "will remain a reliable supplier" of food to the African continent.Moreover, Russia is ready to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative if all obligations towards Moscow are fulfilled, Putin emphasized.At the same time, Russia supports closer cooperation among BRICS members on the issues of reliably food and energy supplies to the global markets, the head of state noted.The president added that Russia is ready to work together with other BRICS members to promote balanced approaches to the climate issues on the international stage.The head of state mentioned that countries should interact on the issues of support for small and medium enterprises, assistance in matters of administrative and tax regulation, digitalization, e-commerce, among others.The president pointed out that Russia plans to achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2060, including "through the introduction of technological innovations, upgrading infrastructure for access to affordable and clean energy, preserving ecosystems."
russia
johannesburg
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112582418_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0c18fbead904e8eea54556d66dca8cb5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian economy, vladimir putin, brics summit,
russian economy, vladimir putin, brics summit,
Putin: Russia Being Deliberately Obstructed in World Market by Unlawful Western Sanctions
16:44 GMT 22.08.2023 (Updated: 16:58 GMT 22.08.2023)
Being updated
Russian President Vladimir Putin Delivered a message on the BRICS summit 2023 wich takes place from August 22 to 24 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Although the unlawful sanctions imposed by the West have been hindering the Russian economy, it has been developing, the president said on Tuesday.
The de-dollarization process among BRICS members is irreversible, and the share of the US dollar in trade is decreasing, Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"The objective, irreversible process of de-dollarization of our economic ties is gaining momentum, efforts are being made to develop effective mechanisms for mutual settlements and monetary and financial control. As a result, the share of the dollar in export-import transactions within the BRICS is declining: last year it amounted to only 28.7%," Putin stated.
Negotiations between Russia and its partners from Africa regarding the supply of grain free of charge are almost over, the president stressed.
In addition, Putin also mentioned that Russia is and "will remain a reliable supplier" of food to the African continent.
"I have repeatedly said that our country is able to replace Ukrainian grain both on a commercial basis and in the form of gratuitous assistance to countries in need, especially since we again expect an excellent harvest this year. As a first step, we have decided to send 25,000-50,000 tons of grain to six African countries free of charge, including free delivery of these goods. Negotiations with partners are coming to an end," the president clarified.
Moreover, Russia is ready to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative if all obligations towards Moscow are fulfilled, Putin emphasized.
“Taking into account the facts mentioned above [failure to fulfill obligations under the grain deal], since July 18, we have refused to further extend this so-called deal and will be ready to return to it, but only if all obligations to the Russian side are actually fulfilled,” the president.
At the same time, Russia supports closer cooperation among BRICS members on the issues of reliably food and energy supplies to the global markets, the head of state noted.
"Russia is in favor of establishing closer cooperation within the framework of the BRICS on the issues of reliable and uninterrupted supply of world markets with energy and food resources," Putin highlighted.
The president added that Russia is ready to work together with other BRICS members to promote balanced approaches to the climate issues on the international stage.
The head of state mentioned that countries should interact on the issues of support for small and medium enterprises, assistance in matters of administrative and tax regulation, digitalization, e-commerce, among others.
"It is equally important to continue developing cooperation within the BRICS in the field of decarbonizing the economy, reducing the anthropogenic impact on nature, and adapting to climate change. Russia is ready to work together to promote more balanced approaches to climate change in the international arena," Putin specified.
The president pointed out that Russia plans to achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2060, including "through the introduction of technological innovations, upgrading infrastructure for access to affordable and clean energy, preserving ecosystems."