https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/putin-russia-being-deliberately-obstructed-in-world-market-by-unlawful-western-sanctions-1112794412.html

Putin: Russia Being Deliberately Obstructed in World Market by Unlawful Western Sanctions

Putin: Russia Being Deliberately Obstructed in World Market by Unlawful Western Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin Delivered a message on the BRICS summit 2023 wich takes place from August 22 to 24 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Although the unlawful sanctions imposed by the West have been hindering the Russian economy, it has been developing, the president said on Tuesday.

2023-08-22T16:44+0000

2023-08-22T16:44+0000

2023-08-22T16:58+0000

world

russia

johannesburg

brics

vladimir putin

south africa

russian economy under sanctions

brics summit 2023

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0e/1112582418_0:0:2857:1608_1920x0_80_0_0_6ac77e8a506714b4328fa605eec138b3.jpg

The de-dollarization process among BRICS members is irreversible, and the share of the US dollar in trade is decreasing, Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.Negotiations between Russia and its partners from Africa regarding the supply of grain free of charge are almost over, the president stressed.In addition, Putin also mentioned that Russia is and "will remain a reliable supplier" of food to the African continent.Moreover, Russia is ready to return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative if all obligations towards Moscow are fulfilled, Putin emphasized.At the same time, Russia supports closer cooperation among BRICS members on the issues of reliably food and energy supplies to the global markets, the head of state noted.The president added that Russia is ready to work together with other BRICS members to promote balanced approaches to the climate issues on the international stage.The head of state mentioned that countries should interact on the issues of support for small and medium enterprises, assistance in matters of administrative and tax regulation, digitalization, e-commerce, among others.The president pointed out that Russia plans to achieve carbon neutrality no later than 2060, including "through the introduction of technological innovations, upgrading infrastructure for access to affordable and clean energy, preserving ecosystems."

russia

johannesburg

south africa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian economy, vladimir putin, brics summit,