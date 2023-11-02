https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/us-judge-hints-at-possible-delay-in-trumps-classified-documents-case-1114678175.html

US Judge Hints at Possible Delay in Trump’s Classified Documents Case

US Judge Hints at Possible Delay in Trump’s Classified Documents Case

The judge presiding over Donald Trump's classified document case hinted on Thursday that the trial date may be pushed back.

2023-11-02T23:53+0000

2023-11-02T23:53+0000

2023-11-02T23:52+0000

americas

donald trump

jack smith

new york

georgia

republican

justice department

florida

white house

donald trump's indictment

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/03/1113872513_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3d8985df79d671dd2586621bbfa361db.jpg

The Florida federal judge presiding over former US President Donald Trump’s classified documents case hinted that she is open to a delay in the case, a move that prosecutors have been arguing against.Judge Aileen Cannon set the trial’s schedule in July, with a start date set for May 20. But at a hearing on Thursday, she floated the possibility of delaying portions of the pre-trial process, which could push back the actual trial date. It's believed it could be likely postponed until after the 2024 election, a result Trump’s lawyers have been attempting to achieve.Trump’s lawyers argued they needed more time to prepare for the trial due to Trump’s several other pending legal cases, two others of which are focused on alleged attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. Officials have raised concerns that cases may potentially overlap and make it much more difficult for the Trump camp to properly handle the list of cases.Cannon did not mention moving the trial date back, but any delay in the pre-trial process could cascade to the trial date, pushing that back as well.Prosecutors working for special counsel Jack Smith, who is heading both the Jan. 6 and classified documents case, have argued against Cannon delaying the Florida case because the Washington, DC, case focusing on Trump's role in attempting to overturn the 2020 results may likewise be delayed.But Cannon noted she cannot predict what a different judge is going to do and does not want to put her trial on a track that could potentially interfere with another case.The Florida judge added that she will set a new timeline for the case “as soon as possible.”If Trump is elected president, he will have no authority to shut down the state cases.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/us-judge-reinstates-gag-order-on-trump-in-federal-election-case-1114585965.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231016/trumps-strategic-delays-risk-upending-federal-trials-casting-shadow-on-legal-future-1114219708.html

americas

new york

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

donald trump classified documents case, when is trump's trial, will trump go to jail, judge aileen cannon