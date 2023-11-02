https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/us-judge-hints-at-possible-delay-in-trumps-classified-documents-case-1114678175.html
US Judge Hints at Possible Delay in Trump’s Classified Documents Case
The judge presiding over Donald Trump's classified document case hinted on Thursday that the trial date may be pushed back.
The Florida federal judge presiding over former US President Donald Trump’s classified documents case hinted that she is open to a delay in the case, a move that prosecutors have been arguing against.Judge Aileen Cannon set the trial’s schedule in July, with a start date set for May 20. But at a hearing on Thursday, she floated the possibility of delaying portions of the pre-trial process, which could push back the actual trial date. It's believed it could be likely postponed until after the 2024 election, a result Trump’s lawyers have been attempting to achieve.Trump’s lawyers argued they needed more time to prepare for the trial due to Trump’s several other pending legal cases, two others of which are focused on alleged attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. Officials have raised concerns that cases may potentially overlap and make it much more difficult for the Trump camp to properly handle the list of cases.Cannon did not mention moving the trial date back, but any delay in the pre-trial process could cascade to the trial date, pushing that back as well.Prosecutors working for special counsel Jack Smith, who is heading both the Jan. 6 and classified documents case, have argued against Cannon delaying the Florida case because the Washington, DC, case focusing on Trump's role in attempting to overturn the 2020 results may likewise be delayed.But Cannon noted she cannot predict what a different judge is going to do and does not want to put her trial on a track that could potentially interfere with another case.The Florida judge added that she will set a new timeline for the case “as soon as possible.”If Trump is elected president, he will have no authority to shut down the state cases.
Despite facing numerous criminal and civil cases, former US President Donald Trump has proven to be the overwhelming favorite to clinch the Republican nomination for president in the upcoming 2024 election.
The Florida federal judge presiding over former US President Donald Trump’s classified documents case hinted that she is open to a delay in the case, a move that prosecutors have been arguing against.
Judge Aileen Cannon set the trial’s schedule in July, with a start date set for May 20. But at a hearing on Thursday, she floated the possibility of delaying portions of the pre-trial process, which could push back the actual trial date. It's believed it could be likely postponed until after the 2024 election, a result Trump’s lawyers have been attempting to achieve.
“I’m just having a hard time seeing how realistically this work can be accomplished in this compressed period of time, given the realities that we’re facing,” Cannon said during the hearing.
Trump’s lawyers argued they needed more time to prepare for the trial due to Trump’s several other pending legal cases, two others of which are focused on alleged attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. Officials have raised concerns that cases may potentially overlap and make it much more difficult for the Trump camp to properly handle the list of cases.
Cannon did not mention moving the trial date back, but any delay in the pre-trial process could cascade to the trial date, pushing that back as well.
“It’s very difficult to be trying to work with a client in one trial and simultaneously try to prepare that client for another trial,” Trump lawyer Chris Kise said. “This has been a struggle and a challenge.”
Prosecutors working for special counsel Jack Smith, who is heading both the Jan. 6 and classified documents case, have argued against Cannon delaying the Florida case because the Washington, DC, case focusing on Trump's role in attempting to overturn the 2020 results may likewise be delayed.
“The court really cannot let and should not let the DC trial drive the schedule here,” veteran Justice Department national security prosecutor Jay Bratt argued in front of Cannon. “We don’t know what is going to happen in this case. We don’t know what’s going to happen in the DC case. That trial could disappear.”
But Cannon noted she cannot predict what a different judge is going to do and does not want to put her trial on a track that could potentially interfere with another case.
The Florida judge added that she will set a new timeline for the case “as soon as possible.”
Trump is accused of mishandling classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021, as well as trying to conceal the number of those documents from prosecutors. He has decried the trial and all of the legal cases filed against him as being part of political witch hunts.
In addition to the two federal cases, Trump is also facing an election-interference case at the state level in Georgia and a state-level case in New York centering around hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He and his company are also facing numerous civil suits.
If Trump is elected president, he will have no authority to shut down the state cases.