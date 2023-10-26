International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/uk-to-establish-worlds-first-ai-safety-institute---prime-minister-1114498088.html
UK to Establish World’s First AI Safety Institute - Prime Minister
UK to Establish World’s First AI Safety Institute - Prime Minister
The UK government will set up an AI Safety Institute to test new types of artificial intelligence for potential dangers while realizing all its benefits, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.
2023-10-26T12:02+0000
2023-10-26T12:02+0000
world
ai
artificial intelligence (ai)
neural networks: how soon will computers outsmart people?
united kingdom (uk)
rishi sunak
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107006/72/1070067272_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_33f5ab255047815fadca178b144218ea.jpg
"I can announce that we will establish the world’s first AI Safety Institute – right here in the UK. It will advance the world’s knowledge of AI safety," he said in a televised speech in London. As with every wave of technology, AI can bring new opportunities for economic growth and advances in human capability, such as in treatments for previously incurable diseases. But it can also bring "new dangers and new fears," Sunak said. AI can be exploited to build chemical or biological weapons, launch cyberattacks, spread disinformation or, in the worst-case scenario, get out of control completely by developing what is sometimes referred to as "super intelligence." Sunak admitted that "extinction from AI" was "not a risk that people need to be losing sleep over right now" but warned that, however unlikely such risks were, world leaders had a responsibility to take them seriously and to act. As the first step in that direction, the UK plans to host the world’s first ever Global AI Safety Summit next week, at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes. Sunak said he had invited China as one of the world’s leading AI powers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/ai-pushing-boundaries-on-journey-to-mass-mind-reading-1112728932.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107006/72/1070067272_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_5b7cdc89b4d394d60b589b7b754975cf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ai, ai dangers, dangers of ai, artificial intelligence safety, safe ai
ai, ai dangers, dangers of ai, artificial intelligence safety, safe ai

UK to Establish World’s First AI Safety Institute - Prime Minister

12:02 GMT 26.10.2023
CC0 / / Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK government will set up an AI Safety Institute to test new types of artificial intelligence for potential dangers while realizing all its benefits, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.
"I can announce that we will establish the world’s first AI Safety Institute – right here in the UK. It will advance the world’s knowledge of AI safety," he said in a televised speech in London.
As with every wave of technology, AI can bring new opportunities for economic growth and advances in human capability, such as in treatments for previously incurable diseases. But it can also bring "new dangers and new fears," Sunak said.
AI can be exploited to build chemical or biological weapons, launch cyberattacks, spread disinformation or, in the worst-case scenario, get out of control completely by developing what is sometimes referred to as "super intelligence."
Artificial intelligence - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2023
Beyond Politics
AI Pushing Boundaries on Journey to Mass 'Mind Reading'
19 August, 15:21 GMT
Sunak admitted that "extinction from AI" was "not a risk that people need to be losing sleep over right now" but warned that, however unlikely such risks were, world leaders had a responsibility to take them seriously and to act.
As the first step in that direction, the UK plans to host the world’s first ever Global AI Safety Summit next week, at Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes. Sunak said he had invited China as one of the world’s leading AI powers.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала