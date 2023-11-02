https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/watch-russian-forces-obliterate-german-leopard-tank-in-zaporozhye-area-1114656855.html

Watch Russian Forces Obliterate German Leopard Tank in Zaporozhye Direction

Russia has strategically utilized unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to a great effect, particularly in neutralizing Ukrainian armored vehicles and tanks. These drones, known for their precision and agility, have become a powerful asset on the battlefield.

2023-11-02T12:05+0000

The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage showing Russian forces wiping out a Ukrainian German-made Leopard tank with a UAV in the Zaporozhye direction.Russian drones have demonstrated that they can quickly identify and target tanks and other armored vehicles, often catching them off guard. Using swift strikes, these UAVs have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to disrupt and dismantle Ukrainian tank units. The commander of the UAV group of the 1430 regiment of the Russian Armed Forces, who goes by the code name Yakut, informed journalists that Ukrainian troops are increasingly employing Leopard tanks in their assaults on Russian positions in the Zaporozhye direction. He added that any vehicles of Soviet origin in this area are rarely seen. Earlier, the group under Yakut's command destroyed two Ukrainian Leopards and two Bradley BMPs while fending off a Ukrainian attack. According to information provided by the Russian servicemen, there were fewer Leopard tanks on the frontline sections of the Zaporozhye direction since mid-summer.

