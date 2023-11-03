https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/comparing-the-threat-of-chinas-antarctic-base-to-australias-strategic-south-pole-posture-1114694166.html

Comparing the 'Threat' of China's Antarctic Base to Australia's Strategic 'South Pole' Posture

China has kicked off its 40th Antarctic expedition to build a new Antarctic station near the Ross Sea. The nation's Antarctic initiatives have long been smeared by the US and Australia as a "disguise" for "surveillance" efforts. Do those claims have any merit?

The Chinese expedition team embarked on a new Antarctic mission on November 1, with three ships - including the two icebreakers Xuelong and Xuelong-2 - carrying over 460 researchers and equipment to the southernmost continent.The expedition aims to build China's fifth base in Antarctica, which would be the first research facility dedicated to the Pacific sector. The station is expected to be completed by February 2024.However, Western observers claim that China's interests in the continent go beyond mere scientific research: according to them, the new Chinese station could be used for "espionage". In particular, they suspect that Beijing plans to "eavesdrop" on Australia and New Zealand, which are members of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance (which also includes the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada).China has dismissed the allegations as unfounded, pointing to the fact that a team of US inspectors visited the station in February 2020 and found no military equipment or support personnel at the site. What's Behind China's Antarctic Efforts?However, China does not have the largest presence in Antarctica, according to Rothwell. In fact, it's Australia that is the largest claimant to the South Pole territories and a "champion" of scientific research on the continent. To date, the Australian Antarctic Division operates four permanent research stations in Antarctica and the subantarctic.In February 2022, Australia pledged to spend a whopping $578 million to expand its presence on the continent. The plan included the purchase of drones and helicopters, as well as the establishment of mobile stations on the continent to "strengthen Australia's leadership in Antarctica." The initiative was announced as part of a 20-year plan.In the same year, the Australian Department of Defence emphasized the need to focus on Australia's strategic interests in Antarctica. It also referred to potential "adversaries" allegedly involved in "dual purpose" activities and contingency planning that "directly threaten Australia's strategic interests".To counter these perceived threats, the Australian military planned to "increase Australia's engagement with the Antarctic Treaty System (ATS), strengthen Australia's Antarctic presence and activities within the Australian Antarctic Territory (AAT), and reconceptualize Antarctic policy in terms of national security."Back in 2022, China expressed deep concern over Australia's bid to increase its strategic presence in Antarctica, which includes a fleet of surveillance drones and long-range helicopters.Against the backdrop of Australia's "reconceptualization" and strengthening of its strategic presence in Antarctica, the fuss over China's fifth research base at the South Pole seems nonsensical. The question then becomes how to keep Antarctica neutral.

