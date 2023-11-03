https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/china-europe-should-be-committed-to-resolving-conflicts-promoting-regional-peace---xi-1114693680.html

China, Europe Should Be Committed to Resolving Conflicts, Promoting Regional Peace - Xi

China and Europe must be committed to resolving conflicts, as well as reducing tensions and promoting regional peace and development, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated on Friday, commenting on the events in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

"China and Europe should be committed to resolving conflicts, reducing tensions, and playing a positive role in promoting regional peace and development," Xi said during virtual talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as quoted by a Chinese broadcaster. Supporting one side in a conflict and ignoring the demands of the other one will lead to the escalation of the situation, the president added.

