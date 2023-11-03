https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/ex-cia-analyst-biden-needs-israel-and-ukraine-conflicts-to-avoid-jail-time-1114695522.html
Ex-CIA Analyst: Biden Needs Israel and Ukraine Conflicts to Avoid Jail Time
Ex-CIA Analyst: Biden Needs Israel and Ukraine Conflicts to Avoid Jail Time
US President Joe Biden has gone all-in on the proxy war in Ukraine and the Gaza conflict to distract the American public from his brewing legal scandals, Ray McGovern, ex-CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, told Sputnik's New Rules podcast.
Joe Biden is trying to twist the arms of House lawmakers to pass a hefty Ukraine aid package, while at the same time the White House is resisting efforts to impose a cease-fire in Gaza amid horrific civilian casualties.While his team member, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan are known for their neoconservative stance, Biden has long been considered a moderate and entered the White House with the goal of ending the "forever wars". Now the US president has no scruples about pouring more gasoline on the flames of conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. What's behind Joe's "radicalization"?House Republicans have been after the Bidens for quite some time, and now they claim to have evidence of Hunter and his father's involvement in alleged influence-peddling schemes. According to them, the Biden family has been selling Joe Biden's "brand" for a long time, considering that he once held top positions in both Congress and the White House. Back in October 2020, the New York Post published an expose based on the so-called "laptop from hell," which presumably contained damning evidence about then-presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son. However, Team Biden did everything it could to sweep the matter under the rug.After the laptop story was axed by 51 retired top intelligence officials, Joe Biden managed to win the election. However, it was later revealed that the FBI already knew the laptop was real at the time it was smeared. According to McGovern, Joe Biden and almost everyone in his inner circle fear that they could be held accountable for their questionable conduct if they lose power, so they are eager to engage in risky military adventures to avoid that and keep their positions.
Joe Biden is trying to twist the arms of House lawmakers to pass a hefty Ukraine aid package, while at the same time the White House is resisting efforts to impose a cease-fire in Gaza amid horrific civilian casualties.
While his team member, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan are known for their neoconservative stance, Biden has long been considered a moderate and entered the White House with the goal of ending the "forever wars". Now the US president has no scruples about pouring more gasoline on the flames of conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. What's behind Joe's "radicalization"?
"Biden has a personal stake in this," CIA veteran Ray McGovern told Sputnik. "What do I mean? If Biden loses in Ukraine, which is bound to happen in the next couple of months, it will be evident to everyone. It will be impossible to cover it up. If he loses in Ukraine, he'll be afraid to lose the election and his fears will be well-founded. And if this is the election, what do you think he also fears? He also fears that he'll end up in prison."
"That sounds ridiculous, doesn't it? But let's say that fellow Trump becomes president again. I hold no brief for Trump, but he is a forwarder, let's face it. Or somebody else with a feeling of vengeance to what the Republicans have suffered for the Democrats ever since the election in 2016. Let's say they come into power. Well, court testimony shows that the evidence that not only Hunter, but daddy took money, took bribes, took all kinds of things. It's pretty telling. It's there. It's enough, if someone is very vengeful, to move against not only Hunter, but Daddy," the former CIA analyst continued.
House Republicans have been after the Bidens for quite some time
, and now they claim to have evidence of Hunter and his father's involvement in alleged influence-peddling schemes. According to them, the Biden family has been selling Joe Biden's "brand" for a long time, considering that he once held top positions in both Congress and the White House. Back in October 2020, the New York Post published an expose based on the so-called "laptop from hell," which presumably contained damning evidence about then-presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son. However, Team Biden did everything it could to sweep the matter under the rug.
"Famously, Blinken played a key role in making sure that Biden won the election in 2020. What did he do? Well, most people don't remember this, but when Hunter Biden's laptop was found and, by the way, given to the FBI, this was a big kerfuffle. This was a big deal. So what were they going to do before the election? It showed not only Hunter involved in scurrilous activity, but taking bribes and mentioning his dad and influence peddling. And there was some of that dad involvement. So what were the Democrats going to do? Blinken: 'I got an idea. We'll make this work. I'll call my friend Mikey Morrell.' He used to head the CIA. 'Hey, Mike, can you gather maybe 50 or so former CIA directors and other high muckety bucks? How high intelligence and policy officials? All you need to say is that the Hunter's laptop bears all the earmarks of a Russian intelligence disinformation operation.'"
Ray McGovern
former CIA analyst, co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity
After the laptop story was axed by 51 retired top intelligence officials, Joe Biden managed to win the election. However, it was later revealed that the FBI already knew the laptop was real
at the time it was smeared. According to McGovern, Joe Biden and almost everyone in his inner circle fear that they could be held accountable for their questionable conduct if they lose power, so they are eager to engage in risky military adventures to avoid that and keep their positions.
"Was this illegal what Blinken did with his intelligence comrades? Yes, it's got to be illegal. Does he fear being held accountable for that? Does he fear lacking this sense of impunity if Biden loses? Yes, he does. And I won't go on about this, just to say that Jacob Sullivan is the author, the intellectual author of ‘Russiagate’, Russia ‘hacking into the DNC’, which never happened, and it's proven to never have happened in court testimony. He, too, has a personal stake in making sure 'don't lose anywhere, especially in Ukraine, don't lose the election'."
"And my God, what would happen if that other fella comes in, or any Republican comes in, and says, 'Look, we're seeing in a laptop. Are those 51 intelligence officials never asked the FBI what was in there? I mean, I had that laptop for months and months before. So you guys are pretty crooked and you should end up in some jail time!' They're all afraid of that. So what does this mean? This means that they have a personal stake in avoiding prosecution. If they lose in Ukraine, if they lose the election. And that's a very volatile, it's a very dangerous kind of perspective, because personal stakes for these people at least have a way of affecting policy choices and decisions as to whether to use military force in the final analysis," McGovern concluded.