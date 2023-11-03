https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/ex-cia-analyst-biden-needs-israel-and-ukraine-conflicts-to-avoid-jail-time-1114695522.html

Ex-CIA Analyst: Biden Needs Israel and Ukraine Conflicts to Avoid Jail Time

US President Joe Biden has gone all-in on the proxy war in Ukraine and the Gaza conflict to distract the American public from his brewing legal scandals, Ray McGovern, ex-CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, told Sputnik's New Rules podcast.

Joe Biden is trying to twist the arms of House lawmakers to pass a hefty Ukraine aid package, while at the same time the White House is resisting efforts to impose a cease-fire in Gaza amid horrific civilian casualties.While his team member, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan are known for their neoconservative stance, Biden has long been considered a moderate and entered the White House with the goal of ending the "forever wars". Now the US president has no scruples about pouring more gasoline on the flames of conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. What's behind Joe's "radicalization"?House Republicans have been after the Bidens for quite some time, and now they claim to have evidence of Hunter and his father's involvement in alleged influence-peddling schemes. According to them, the Biden family has been selling Joe Biden's "brand" for a long time, considering that he once held top positions in both Congress and the White House. Back in October 2020, the New York Post published an expose based on the so-called "laptop from hell," which presumably contained damning evidence about then-presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son. However, Team Biden did everything it could to sweep the matter under the rug.After the laptop story was axed by 51 retired top intelligence officials, Joe Biden managed to win the election. However, it was later revealed that the FBI already knew the laptop was real at the time it was smeared. According to McGovern, Joe Biden and almost everyone in his inner circle fear that they could be held accountable for their questionable conduct if they lose power, so they are eager to engage in risky military adventures to avoid that and keep their positions.

