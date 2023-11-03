https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/fraudulent-drawings-1114704140.html
Jane Rosenberg, who is working as the courtroom artist in the lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against the Trump family's businesses for alleged fraud, described the encounter to US media.Rosenberg has alleged the eldest son of the former president pointed to fake courtroom sketches that had circulated online which claimed to be of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried, asking her to make him "look sexy" in a similar fashion."I said, 'That's fake,'" Rosenberg said, recounting the conversation. "It doesn't look anything like him, doesn't look anything like Sam Bankman-Fried … and there's no one in the courtroom drawing that."Bankman-Fried was convicted of seven counts of fraud and related charges on Thursday; he presently faces 110 years in federal prison.Both Donald Jr. and his brother Eric Trump denied any involvement in their father's financial statements during recent testimonies.Prosecutors are seeking to recover $250 million in allegedly ill-gotten gains from the Trump Organization, as well as implement a ban on Donald Trump and the Trump Organization from entering into any real estate deals in New York, or applying for loans in the state for the next five years.
Fraudulent Drawings
The son of former US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. reportedly asked the courtroom sketch artist to make him "look sexy" after his testimony on Thursday, according to the artist.
Jane Rosenberg, who is working as the courtroom artist in the lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James against the Trump family’s businesses for alleged fraud, described the encounter to US media.
Rosenberg has alleged the eldest son of the former president pointed to fake courtroom sketches that had circulated online which claimed to be of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange founder Sam Bankman-Fried, asking her to make him “look sexy” in a similar fashion.
“I said, ‘That’s fake,'” Rosenberg said, recounting the conversation. “It doesn’t look anything like him, doesn’t look anything like Sam Bankman-Fried … and there’s no one in the courtroom drawing that.”
Bankman-Fried was convicted of seven counts of fraud and related charges on Thursday; he presently faces 110 years in federal prison.
Both Donald Jr. and his brother Eric Trump denied any involvement in their father’s financial statements during recent testimonies.
Prosecutors are seeking to recover $250 million in allegedly ill-gotten gains from the Trump Organization, as well as implement a ban on Donald Trump and the Trump Organization from entering into any real estate deals in New York, or applying for loans in the state for the next five years.