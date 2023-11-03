https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/ftx-founder-convicted-on-all-criminal-fraud-counts-after-crypto-exchanges-collapse-1114678502.html

FTX Founder Convicted on All Criminal Fraud Counts After Crypto Exchange's Collapse

A US jury has found FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried guilty on all seven criminal fraud counts linked to the historic collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange platform.

A US jury has found FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried guilty on all seven criminal fraud counts linked to the historic collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange platform.Bankman-Fried faces up to 110 years in prison if sentenced to the maximum amount for each charge. He was accused of using billions in customer funds to buy real estate, invest in other cryptocurrency companies, make political campaign contributions and pay back lenders of the Alameda trading firm he also controlled.Bankman-Fried is expected to appeal the result. Judge Lewis Kaplan, who presided over the case, has requested that the government inform him if Bankman-Fried will face a second charge of campaign finance violations and foreign bribery, saying that he wants a decision by February. A potential second trial could affect Bankman-Fried's sentencing date, it is currently set for March 28.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

