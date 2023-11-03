International
Breaking News: FTX Founder Convicted on All Criminal Fraud Counts After Crypto Exchange's Collapse
A US jury has found FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried guilty on all seven criminal fraud counts linked to the historic collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange platform.
2023-11-03T00:01+0000
2023-11-03T00:08+0000
sam bankman-fried
ftx
guilty verdict
us
ftx, sam bankman-fried
ftx, sam bankman-fried

00:01 GMT 03.11.2023 (Updated: 00:08 GMT 03.11.2023)
Former FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried leaves the Federal Courthouse following a bail hearing ahead of his October trial, in New York City on July 26, 2023.
A US jury has found FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried guilty on all seven criminal fraud counts linked to the historic collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange platform.
Bankman-Fried faces up to 110 years in prison if sentenced to the maximum amount for each charge. He was accused of using billions in customer funds to buy real estate, invest in other cryptocurrency companies, make political campaign contributions and pay back lenders of the Alameda trading firm he also controlled.
Bankman-Fried is expected to appeal the result. Judge Lewis Kaplan, who presided over the case, has requested that the government inform him if Bankman-Fried will face a second charge of campaign finance violations and foreign bribery, saying that he wants a decision by February. A potential second trial could affect Bankman-Fried's sentencing date, it is currently set for March 28.
MORE DETAILS TO COME.
