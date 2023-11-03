https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/is-the-us-first-female-chief-of-naval-operations-just-woke-hire-1114700630.html

Is the US First Female Chief of Naval Operations Just 'Woke Hire'?

The US Senate voted 95-1 to appoint Admiral Lisa Franchetti as the first woman to lead the US Navy in its 247-year history. Who is Franchetti and why did US President Joe Biden tap her?

US President Joe Biden nominated Admiral Lisa Franchetti to be Chief of Naval Operations in July 2023. However, Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville blocked the Senate from confirming hundreds of military promotions for several months over the Pentagon's abortion policy. Eventually, the impasse was broken and several positions were filled, including the one Franchetti took.The admiral has been serving as acting Chief of Naval Operations since August 14, 2023, according to retired Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former analyst for the US Department of Defense, who called Franchetti's pick "very typical" of Joe Biden.The US mainstream press largely praised Biden's choice, saying that the 38-year naval veteran had previously led the US 6th Fleet and US naval forces in South Korea, and had also served as an aircraft carrier strike commander. However, according to the retired lieutenant colonel, Admiral Franchetti may in fact lack real warfighting and command experience.In fact, Franchetti's bio states that she received her commission in 1985 through the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps program at Northwestern University, where she earned a bachelor of science degree in journalism. She holds a master's degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix.Franchetti's appointment fits the Democratic administration's "diversity" pattern. In recent decades, the U.S. military has been pressured to become more "racially and ethnically diverse. In addition, the U.S. government also promoted further "gender dynamics" that required the appointment of women as senior officers. While the idea behind these changes seemed noble, it sometimes led to decisions that disregarded the real experience and expertise of candidates for the sake of "diversity.

