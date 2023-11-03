International
Poland to Expand Army to 300,000 Troops
Poland to Expand Army to 300,000 Troops
Polish Defense Minister elaborates on the country’s need to establish a new military division amid current security concerns.
“Polish Armed Forces are building a new Mechanized Division in the south of the country,” Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Błaszczak told journalists."It is big news regarding our homeland security. The command of the new 8th Mechanized Division is being created here, in Nowe Miasto nad Pilicą (lit. New City on the Pilica),” the minister stated. He noted that the town used to host an air force unit that has since been withdrawn from the site.Błaszczak reiterated that Polish authorities aim to increase the number of soldiers to 300,000. “We need a new division. Those who say that the 300,000 troops is an astronomical number do not understand that increasing the army requires a lot of work, but it can be done,” he asserted.He also specified that the new Mechanized Division will also be armed with Borsuk infantry fighting vehicles, Krab self-propelled tracked gun-howitzers, and rocket artillery.The Polish Armed Forces currently have four fully formed divisions on standby.
18:38 GMT 03.11.2023 (Updated: 14:14 GMT 04.11.2023)
US-made Abrams tanks purchased by Poland take part in a massive military parade to celebrate the Polish Army Day in Warsaw. August 15, 2023.
Polish Defense Minister elaborates on the country’s need to establish a new military division amid current security concerns.
“Polish Armed Forces are building a new Mechanized Division in the south of the country,” Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Błaszczak told journalists.
"It is big news regarding our homeland security. The command of the new 8th Mechanized Division is being created here, in Nowe Miasto nad Pilicą (lit. New City on the Pilica),” the minister stated. He noted that the town used to host an air force unit that has since been withdrawn from the site.
US soldiers are seen near a military camp in Arlamow, southeastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine, on March 3, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.03.2023
Sputnik Explains
Expanding NATO's Eastern Flank: Why Does US Set Up Permanent Army Garrison in Poland?
21 March, 15:28 GMT
Błaszczak reiterated that Polish authorities aim to increase the number of soldiers to 300,000. “We need a new division. Those who say that the 300,000 troops is an astronomical number do not understand that increasing the army requires a lot of work, but it can be done,” he asserted.
He also specified that the new Mechanized Division will also be armed with Borsuk infantry fighting vehicles, Krab self-propelled tracked gun-howitzers, and rocket artillery.
The Polish Armed Forces currently have four fully formed divisions on standby.
