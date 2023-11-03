International
LIVE: Putin Meets With Members of Russia's Civic Chamber
Putin Meets With Members of Russia's Civic Chamber
Putin Meets With Members of Russia's Civic Chamber
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with the members of the newly constituted eighth assembly of the Civic Chamber, the Kremlin press service announced on Thursday.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the meeting between the president and members of the chamber, which is taking place in Moscow.Established in 2005, the Civic Chamber serves as a consultative body that allows representatives from civil society to examine and offer advice on legislative initiatives. Its main objective is to foster dialogue between the government and civil society, guaranteeing that public opinion is taken into account during the lawmaking process. The chamber's eighth assembly was formed in June 2023.This session notably includes, for the first time, representatives from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as from the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions. President Putin's meetings with the chamber underscore the Kremlin's intention to demonstrate responsiveness to societal feedback and concerns, as expressed through this advisory body.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Putin Meets With Members of Russia's Civic Chamber

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with the members of the newly constituted eighth assembly of the Civic Chamber, the Kremlin press service announced on Thursday.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the meeting between the president and members of the chamber, which is taking place in Moscow.
Established in 2005, the Civic Chamber serves as a consultative body that allows representatives from civil society to examine and offer advice on legislative initiatives. Its main objective is to foster dialogue between the government and civil society, guaranteeing that public opinion is taken into account during the lawmaking process. The chamber's eighth assembly was formed in June 2023.
This session notably includes, for the first time, representatives from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as from the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions. President Putin's meetings with the chamber underscore the Kremlin's intention to demonstrate responsiveness to societal feedback and concerns, as expressed through this advisory body.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
