Putin Says Attempts to Instigate Hostility Sentiments in Russia Doomed to Fail

Any attempts to instigate the sentiments of hostility, distrust and xenophobia, as well as any provocations and aggressive actions directed against Russia are doomed to fail, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I am convinced that all attempts to sow the seeds of hostility, distrust and xenophobia between us, any provocations and aggressive actions directed against Russia are doomed to fail. Because we are a united people bound by a common history, fraternal ties of friendship and mutual understanding," Putin said in an address to the Peoples of Russia forum, published by the Kremlin. The key task is to ensure the interethnic peace and harmony, strengthening culture and traditional values, Putin added. "The diversity of languages, religions, customs is the true treasure of our nation. Therefore, the state pays great attention to the preservation of the identity of each people of Russia. And, of course, the key, fateful task was and remains to ensure the interethnic peace and harmony in the country, strengthening our culture and traditional values," Putin said.

