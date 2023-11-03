https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/russian-nuclear-chief-praises-strategic-energy-security-partnership-with-belarus-1114701776.html
Alexey Likhachev, head of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, highlighted the role of Russian-Belarusian cooperation on peaceful nuclear technology in the bilateral ties during a visit to the newly commissioned second reactor of Belarus' only nuclear power plant on Friday.
"Cooperation between Russia and the Republic of Belarus in the nuclear field is of a comprehensive strategic character, it covers the key areas ensuring the energy security of our states," Likhachev said at a handover ceremony. The countries have created the necessary regulatory and legal framework "for active development and deepening of the integration processes in the energy sector," synchronized the operation of the power systems and implemented important joint projects, he said, adding that the construction of the nuclear plant in Belarus has become the largest such project. Likhachev accompanied Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to the power plant in the city of Astravyets, Rosatom's first completed overseas project that uses third-generation VVER reactors. The power plant has the capacity of around 2,400 megawatt, which covers 40% of the country's electricity needs. The plant's second unit was put into commercial operation on Wednesday. Rosatom will ensure its operability during the warranty period. Likhachev presented Lukashenko with the plant's symbolic passport at another ceremony earlier this week, Belarusian news agency Belta reported.
