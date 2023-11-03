International
Russia's Says No Reasons to Talk About Prospects for Arms Control Talks With US
There are currently no reasons to discuss the prospect of resuming talks between the US and Russia about arms control because trust has "been completely destroyed" says Russia's ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov.
"Today, trust between us has been completely destroyed ... Today, there are no reasons to talk about prospects for the dialogue with the Americans on arms control," Antonov said on air of Russia’s Channel One on Thursday. The US should change its policy and attitude toward Russia, the ambassador said, adding that US media had been speaking of necessity to defeat Russia and exhaust it with economic sanctions. On Thursday, the United States imposed new Russia-related sanctions on 37 individuals and 192 entities for their alleged role in "harmful activities" of the Russian government.
Russia's Says No Reasons to Talk About Prospects for Arms Control Talks With US

03:52 GMT 03.11.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There are currently no reasons to discuss prospects of talks between Russia and the United States on arms control as Washington has to change its policy toward Russia, Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.
"Today, trust between us has been completely destroyed ... Today, there are no reasons to talk about prospects for the dialogue with the Americans on arms control," Antonov said on air of Russia’s Channel One on Thursday.
The US should change its policy and attitude toward Russia, the ambassador said, adding that US media had been speaking of necessity to defeat Russia and exhaust it with economic sanctions.
On Thursday, the United States imposed new Russia-related sanctions on 37 individuals and 192 entities for their alleged role in "harmful activities" of the Russian government.
