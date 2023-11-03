https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/sputnik-rt-cornerstones-of-russias-soft-power-in-latin-america---research-1114689141.html

Sputnik, RT Cornerstones of Russia’s Soft Power in Latin America - Research

Sputnik, RT Cornerstones of Russia’s Soft Power in Latin America - Research

Earlier US-based Institute of Peace said that Sputnik and RT, owned by the Rossiya Segodnya international media group gained high credibility in Latin America by alternatives to the mainstream Western media.

2023-11-03T11:13+0000

2023-11-03T11:13+0000

2023-11-03T11:13+0000

world

sputnik

rossiya segodnya

freedom of speech

media

rt

mass media

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/14/1109697067_0:221:816:680_1920x0_80_0_0_e594f1abb8ed8e6c68ff5b8162b228e7.jpg

Recent research has revealed that Sputnik and RT engage with opinion leaders and actively participate in the social media landscape. By doing so, these news outlets convey Russian perspectives on global politics to the receptive Latin American audiences.Sputnik, especially its Spanish edition - Sputnik Mundo, is very popular in Latin America and the local audience supports its concept of the Global South as the locomotive of a new world order based on stability and progress.Sputnik's primary goal is to share Russia's stance on the global political agenda and to explain to the Latin American audience that the collective West, and especially the US, bears partial responsibility for most of the regional problems.The research center emphasizes the significance of Russian media for Moscow's collaboration with Latin America, stating that it holds equal importance to the cooperation in military and political spheres.Elcano Royal Institute experts believe that Russian influence is especially strong in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, as well as Bolivia. In essence, in countries that have a rich history of standing against the neoliberal global system and resisting the influence of the United States.Russia also has strong ties with Brazil, Mexico and Argentina, although they are more cautious in their foreign policy. In contrast, countries such as Chile and Paraguay tend to diverge from Russia's approach to global issues and align themselves with the Western agenda.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231025/sputnik-headquarters-launches-in-person-course-for-foreign-journalists--1114465820.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sputnik, russian soft power, media, freedom of speech