Russia's Sputnik, RT Gain High Credibility in Latin American Media Space - US Study

Russian media outlets Sputnik and RT, owned by the Rossiya Segodnya international media group, have greatly expanded their media presence in Latin America, amplifying influence in the region and providing alternatives to the mainstream Western media, a study conducted by the US Institute of Peace found on Wednesday.

The study identified Actualidad RT (formerly Russia Today in Spanish) and Sputnik Mundo as "the key outlets for the deployment of Russian state media" in Latin America that are viewed "as legitimate news sources and alternatives to the mainstream national, US, and European media." "Successful information operations amplify Russian messaging through Russia-allied media platforms and networks of influential actors, including journalists, social media influencers, diplomats, and intellectuals from both the right and the left," the study said. Data shows that Russian media outlets abroad have continued "to perform well" after the start of the Ukraine conflict, according to the study. "Although some content-sharing agreements have been canceled, Actualidad RT has developed others, and its programming is attractive because of its high quality ... The success of Actualidad RT and Sputnik Mundo owes in large part to their ability to leverage alliances and deliver content to a broad network of disseminators across multiple Latin American platforms, which greatly increases their audience reach and their credibility," the study added. The study pointed to multiple indications that Actualidad RT had become "embedded in the regional media landscape" after December 2022, when three of the broadcaster's employees received awards from the prestigious Mexican Press Club for their international coverage of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

