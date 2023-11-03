https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/uaw-reaches-historic-general-wage-increases-for-stellantis-workers-1114678636.html

UAW Reaches Historic General Wage Increases for Stellantis Workers

United Auto Workers (UAW) Vice President Rich Boyer announced that for the first time in history, the salary bargaining unit of Stellantis workers will receive significant wage increases.

"For the first time in Stellantis history. We have won matching general wage increases for our salary bargaining unit. They [employees] will also receive a total of 25% in wage increases over the life of this contract," Boyer said on Thursday during the UAW Stellantis Tentative Agreement Highlights. Furthermore, Boyer said that they had also secured cost of living adjustments (COLA) for both salary and hourly workers, emphasizing that this would guarantee that their wages remained in step with inflation. Since September 15, approximately 45,000 American automotive employees at different facilities of Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis have engaged in strikes following unfruitful discussions, as the UAW pursues a 46% salary increase and a 32-hour working week, along with additional conditions.

