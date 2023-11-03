UAW Reaches Historic General Wage Increases for Stellantis Workers
© AFP 2023 / PATRICK T. FALLON(FILES) Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 230 and their supporters walk the picket line in front of the Chrysler Corporate Parts Division in Ontario, California, on September 26, 2023, to show solidarity for the "Big Three" autoworkers currently on strike. Stellantis and the striking United Auto Workers union have reached a preliminary deal allowing members to return to factories, the union said October 28. The tentative agreement, reached after 44 days of strike action that simultaneously targeted Detroit's "Big Three" automakers, includes a 25 percent raise in base wages by 2028, the union said. "Stellantis workers will return to work while the agreement goes through the ratification process," the UAW said in a statement.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - United Auto Workers (UAW) Vice President Rich Boyer announced that for the first time in history, the salary bargaining unit of Stellantis workers will receive significant wage increases.
"For the first time in Stellantis history. We have won matching general wage increases for our salary bargaining unit. They [employees] will also receive a total of 25% in wage increases over the life of this contract," Boyer said on Thursday during the UAW Stellantis Tentative Agreement Highlights.
Furthermore, Boyer said that they had also secured cost of living adjustments (COLA) for both salary and hourly workers, emphasizing that this would guarantee that their wages remained in step with inflation.
"By the end of our agreement, we estimate that our starting wage for production workers will increase by about 67%... Similar, we estimate that our top wage will increase by about 33%," Boyer added.
Since September 15, approximately 45,000 American automotive employees at different facilities of Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis have engaged in strikes following unfruitful discussions, as the UAW pursues a 46% salary increase and a 32-hour working week, along with additional conditions.