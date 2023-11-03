International
LIVE: Putin Meets With Members of Russia's Civic Chamber
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/ukraine-looses-over-1340-troops-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-week-1114692949.html
Ukraine Looses Over 1,340 Troops in Donetsk Direction in Past Week
Ukraine Looses Over 1,340 Troops in Donetsk Direction in Past Week
Ukraine has lost more than 1,340 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
2023-11-03T12:07+0000
2023-11-03T12:07+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)
army tactical missile system (atacms)
joint direct attack munition (jdam)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/13/1111988401_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3d188e92ad56058c9d511d34b32a705f.jpg
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed 24 counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction, 20 attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, six attacks in the Donetsk direction, four attacks in the South Donetsk direction "In the Donetsk direction ... enemy losses amounted to more than 1,340 military personnel, seven tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, 22 vehicles, 19 field artillery pieces and four MLRS combat vehicles," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Ukraine has lost over 920 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, more than 1,110 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, more than 755 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction and up to 550 soldiers in the Kherson direction. Kiev has also lost over 760 soldiers, four tanks and 26 armored vehicles in the Zaporozhye direction. The Russian military also occupied more advantageous lines and positions in the Kupyansk direction, the ministry said. At least 10 Ukrainian planes, one helicopter have been destroyed in the past week, and four ATACMS missiles and three JDAM bombs have been intercepted, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/ukrainian-top-general-we-are-in-a-stalemate-nato-textbooks-did-not-help-much-1114656040.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/13/1111988401_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1639cbe9986e39ff909b371b561380b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
russia special military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

Ukraine Looses Over 1,340 Troops in Donetsk Direction in Past Week

12:07 GMT 03.11.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin / Go to the mediabankRussian Special Forces in Combat Action
Russian Special Forces in Combat Action - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2023
© Sputnik / Sergey Averin
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 1,340 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed 24 counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction, 20 attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, six attacks in the Donetsk direction, four attacks in the South Donetsk direction
"In the Donetsk direction ... enemy losses amounted to more than 1,340 military personnel, seven tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, 22 vehicles, 19 field artillery pieces and four MLRS combat vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2023
World
Ukrainian Top General Admits Counteroffensive ‘in Stalemate, NATO Textbooks Did Not Help Much’
Yesterday, 06:51 GMT
Additionally, Ukraine has lost over 920 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, more than 1,110 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, more than 755 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction and up to 550 soldiers in the Kherson direction. Kiev has also lost over 760 soldiers, four tanks and 26 armored vehicles in the Zaporozhye direction.
The Russian military also occupied more advantageous lines and positions in the Kupyansk direction, the ministry said.
At least 10 Ukrainian planes, one helicopter have been destroyed in the past week, and four ATACMS missiles and three JDAM bombs have been intercepted, the statement read.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала