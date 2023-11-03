https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/ukraine-looses-over-1340-troops-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-week-1114692949.html

Ukraine Looses Over 1,340 Troops in Donetsk Direction in Past Week

Ukraine has lost more than 1,340 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed 24 counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction, 20 attacks in the Krasny Liman direction, six attacks in the Donetsk direction, four attacks in the South Donetsk direction "In the Donetsk direction ... enemy losses amounted to more than 1,340 military personnel, seven tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, 22 vehicles, 19 field artillery pieces and four MLRS combat vehicles," the ministry said in a statement. Additionally, Ukraine has lost over 920 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, more than 1,110 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, more than 755 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction and up to 550 soldiers in the Kherson direction. Kiev has also lost over 760 soldiers, four tanks and 26 armored vehicles in the Zaporozhye direction. The Russian military also occupied more advantageous lines and positions in the Kupyansk direction, the ministry said. At least 10 Ukrainian planes, one helicopter have been destroyed in the past week, and four ATACMS missiles and three JDAM bombs have been intercepted, the statement read.

