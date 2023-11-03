International
UN Adopts Russian-Drafted Resolution on Combating Glorification of Nazism
UN Adopts Russian-Drafted Resolution on Combating Glorification of Nazism
The United Nations Third Committee on Friday adopted a Russian-drafted resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism and neo-Nazism, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The resolution was adopted by 112 votes for, with 50 against and 14 abstaining. Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and other EU countries were among those that voted against. The document, titled "Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance," was co-sponsored by Belarus and Syria. Earlier in the day, the committee had approved an amendment to the resolution proposed by Albania, Australia, Japan, Guatemala, Liberia, the Marshall Islands and North Macedonia. The amendment accuses Russia of "justifying" its "aggression against Ukraine" on "the purported basis of eliminating neo-Nazism" and states that it "seriously undermines genuine attempts to combat neo-Nazism." It was adopted in a 66-26 vote, with 67 abstaining.
UN Adopts Russian-Drafted Resolution on Combating Glorification of Nazism

15:43 GMT 03.11.2023 (Updated: 16:07 GMT 03.11.2023)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations Third Committee on Friday adopted a Russian-drafted resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism and neo-Nazism, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The resolution was adopted by 112 votes for, with 50 against and 14 abstaining. Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and other EU countries were among those that voted against.
The document, titled "Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance," was co-sponsored by Belarus and Syria.
Soviet soldiers at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. May 2, 1945 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2023
Russia
Russian Ambassador to US: Vital to Preserve WWII Heroes' Memory, Nip Glorification of Nazism in Bud
24 August, 03:49 GMT
Earlier in the day, the committee had approved an amendment to the resolution proposed by Albania, Australia, Japan, Guatemala, Liberia, the Marshall Islands and North Macedonia. The amendment accuses Russia of "justifying" its "aggression against Ukraine" on "the purported basis of eliminating neo-Nazism" and states that it "seriously undermines genuine attempts to combat neo-Nazism." It was adopted in a 66-26 vote, with 67 abstaining.
