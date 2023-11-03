https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/un-adopts-russian-drafted-resolution-on-combating-glorification-of-nazism-1114698960.html

UN Adopts Russian-Drafted Resolution on Combating Glorification of Nazism

UN Adopts Russian-Drafted Resolution on Combating Glorification of Nazism

The United Nations Third Committee on Friday adopted a Russian-drafted resolution on combating the glorification of Nazism and neo-Nazism, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

2023-11-03T15:43+0000

2023-11-03T15:43+0000

2023-11-03T16:07+0000

world

russia

ukraine

the united nations (un)

european union (eu)

nazism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114155544_0:156:3000:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_739ce080c1696c463cda2e138281ccec.jpg

The resolution was adopted by 112 votes for, with 50 against and 14 abstaining. Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and other EU countries were among those that voted against. The document, titled "Combating glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to fueling contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance," was co-sponsored by Belarus and Syria. Earlier in the day, the committee had approved an amendment to the resolution proposed by Albania, Australia, Japan, Guatemala, Liberia, the Marshall Islands and North Macedonia. The amendment accuses Russia of "justifying" its "aggression against Ukraine" on "the purported basis of eliminating neo-Nazism" and states that it "seriously undermines genuine attempts to combat neo-Nazism." It was adopted in a 66-26 vote, with 67 abstaining.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/antonov-says-important-to-preserve-wwii-heroes-memory-nip-in-bud-nazism-glorification-1112835318.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

united nations, glorification of nazism, fradted resolution, un adopted russian resolution