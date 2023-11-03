https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/us-house-oversight-chair-subpoena-to-hit-bidens-in-matter-of-days-amid-corruption-probe-1114703730.html
US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Friday that he will soon subpoena members of the Biden family as part of the ongoing probe of their alleged financial schemes and corruption.
"We are very close to bringing in the Bidens. I would say it's a matter of days before they get served [subpoenaed]," Comer said for a Lou Dobbs podcast. The fact that US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has a shell company with a dozen of bank accounts shows this is not a legitimate business, but rather a financial scheme, a scam, Comer pointed out. In September, Comer issued subpoenas for Hunter Biden and his brother James Biden seeking to obtain their personal and business records.
US House Oversight Chair: Subpoena to Hit Bidens in 'Matter of Days' Amid Corruption Probe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Friday that he will soon subpoena members of the Biden family as part of the ongoing probe of their alleged financial schemes and corruption.
“We are very close to bringing in the Bidens. I would say it's a matter of days before they get served [subpoenaed],” Comer said for a Lou Dobbs podcast.
The fact that US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has a shell company with a dozen of bank accounts shows this is not a legitimate business, but rather a financial scheme, a scam, Comer pointed out.
In September, Comer issued subpoenas for Hunter Biden and his brother James Biden seeking to obtain their personal and business records.
The Oversight Committee has disclosed since January that the Bidens and their associates had established more than 20 shell companies, amassing more than $24 million from sources in China and other countries.
Earlier this week, Comer said that Joe Biden received a personal check for $40,000 in allegedly laundered money from China involving Hunter Biden’s companies.