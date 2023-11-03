International
US House Speaker Johnson Possibly Sleeping in Capitol Office Without DC Home - Reports
US House Speaker Mike Johnson, whom lawmakers elected to the leadership position last month, possibly sleeps in his Capitol office due to his apparent lack of residence in Washington, an American online media reported on Friday.
Johnson most likely resides in his congressional office in the Cannon House Office Building when working in Washington, the report said, citing several lawmakers and a friend of Johnson. Johnson’s security detail has been spotted lingering around the office both early and late in the day. Johnson has also been seen using the House gym early in the morning, which is common among lawmakers who sleep in their offices. Louisiana businessman and friend of Johnson, Ross Barrett, reportedly said that Johnson does not have an apartment near the Capitol. Public databases also lack any indication that Johnson maintains an address in the Washington area. The practice of US lawmakers sleeping in their offices has been the subject of criticism, characterized by some members of Congress as an abuse of government resources, inappropriate and unsanitary, according to the report. However, other lawmakers, particularly Republicans, have hailed the practice as a sign of frugality. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said in 2015 that sleeping in his office made him more efficient at his job. Johnson’s staff initially did not deny that he sleeps in his office, but failed to respond to several follow-up inquiries on the matter, the report noted.
US House Speaker Johnson Possibly Sleeping in Capitol Office Without DC Home - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Mike Johnson, whom lawmakers elected to the leadership position last month, possibly sleeps in his Capitol office due to his apparent lack of residence in Washington, an American online media reported on Friday.
Johnson most likely resides in his congressional office in the Cannon House Office Building when working in Washington, the report said, citing several lawmakers and a friend of Johnson.
Johnson’s security detail has been spotted lingering around the office both early and late in the day. Johnson has also been seen using the House gym early in the morning, which is common among lawmakers who sleep in their offices.
Louisiana businessman and friend of Johnson, Ross Barrett, reportedly said that Johnson does not have an apartment near the Capitol. Public databases also lack any indication that Johnson maintains an address in the Washington area.
The practice of US lawmakers sleeping in their offices has been the subject of criticism, characterized by some members of Congress as an abuse of government resources, inappropriate and unsanitary, according to the report.
However, other lawmakers, particularly Republicans, have hailed the practice as a sign of frugality. Former House Speaker Paul Ryan said in 2015 that sleeping in his office made him more efficient at his job.
Johnson’s staff initially did not deny that he sleeps in his office, but failed to respond to several follow-up inquiries on the matter, the report noted.
