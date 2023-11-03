https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/white-house-admits-new-security-package-exhausts-usai-funds-available-to-support-ukraine-1114701672.html
White House Admits New Security Package Exhausts USAI Funds Available to Support Ukraine
White House Admits New Security Package Exhausts USAI Funds Available to Support Ukraine
The latest security assistance package has exhausted the remaining USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) funds currently available for Kiev, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday.
2023-11-03T18:14+0000
2023-11-03T18:14+0000
2023-11-03T18:14+0000
americas
us
karine jean-pierre
ukraine
white house
military aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0e/1114187780_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_271b4423c7125d64e5248e88536ed61a.jpg
"Today's announcements exhausts the remaining USAI funds currently available to support Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said. "While we do have remaining PDA authorities to continue to fulfill Ukraine's immediate battlefield needs, we are beginning to provide Ukraine with smaller PDA packages in order to stretch out our ability to support Ukraine for as long as possible" The US Department of Defense announced a new $300 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday in addition to a $125 million drawdown.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/us-announces-300-million-military-assistance-package-for-ukraine-1114699865.html
americas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0e/1114187780_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_315bacf5a21d6eb8ac87fe23bde258cb.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
usai (ukraine security assistance initiative), us, white house, ukraine, aid for ukraine, military aid for ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict
usai (ukraine security assistance initiative), us, white house, ukraine, aid for ukraine, military aid for ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict
White House Admits New Security Package Exhausts USAI Funds Available to Support Ukraine
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The latest security assistance package has exhausted the remaining USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) funds currently available for Kiev, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday.
"Today's announcements exhausts the remaining USAI funds currently available to support Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said. "While we do have remaining PDA authorities to continue to fulfill Ukraine's immediate battlefield needs, we are beginning to provide Ukraine with smaller PDA packages in order to stretch out our ability to support Ukraine for as long as possible"
The US Department of Defense announced a new $300 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday in addition to a $125 million drawdown.