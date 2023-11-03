https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/white-house-admits-new-security-package-exhausts-usai-funds-available-to-support-ukraine-1114701672.html

White House Admits New Security Package Exhausts USAI Funds Available to Support Ukraine

The latest security assistance package has exhausted the remaining USAI (Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative) funds currently available for Kiev, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday.

"Today's announcements exhausts the remaining USAI funds currently available to support Ukraine," Jean-Pierre said. "While we do have remaining PDA authorities to continue to fulfill Ukraine's immediate battlefield needs, we are beginning to provide Ukraine with smaller PDA packages in order to stretch out our ability to support Ukraine for as long as possible" The US Department of Defense announced a new $300 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday in addition to a $125 million drawdown.

