US Announces $300 Million Military Assistance Package for Ukraine
US Announces $300 Million Military Assistance Package for Ukraine
The US Department of Defense announced a new $300 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday in addition to a $125 million drawdown, according to a release.
“Today, the Department of Defense announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs. This includes the drawdown of security assistance from DoD inventories valued at up to $125 million to meet Ukraine's immediate battlefield needs, as well as $300 million in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses over the long term,” the release stated.Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the US will provide Ukraine with an additional military aid package of arms and equipment worth $125 million.“Today, the United States is announcing a new package of weapons and equipment to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their country and their freedom against Russia’s aggression. This package provides up to $125 million of arms and equipment authorized under previously directed drawdowns for Ukraine,” Blinken said in a statement.
ukraine
US Announces $300 Million Military Assistance Package for Ukraine

16:26 GMT 03.11.2023
This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975
© AP Photo
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Department of Defense announced a new $300 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday in addition to a $125 million drawdown, according to a release.
“Today, the Department of Defense announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs. This includes the drawdown of security assistance from DoD inventories valued at up to $125 million to meet Ukraine's immediate battlefield needs, as well as $300 million in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses over the long term,” the release stated.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
US Believes Russia May Be Able to Achieve Tactical Gains in Ukraine in Coming Months
26 October, 18:56 GMT
26 October, 18:56 GMT
Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the US will provide Ukraine with an additional military aid package of arms and equipment worth $125 million.
“Today, the United States is announcing a new package of weapons and equipment to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their country and their freedom against Russia’s aggression. This package provides up to $125 million of arms and equipment authorized under previously directed drawdowns for Ukraine,” Blinken said in a statement.
