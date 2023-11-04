https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/at-least-157-people-dead-in-earthquake-in-nepal-1114727119.html

At least 157 people died and another 168 were injured in a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Nepal overnight, police said on Saturday.

The quake hit the western area of Jajarkot district. It was felt in the national capital of Kathmandu and as far as New Delhi, in India. The Nepalese army and police were mobilized to carry out rescue work. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences on Saturday to the president and prime minister of Nepal over the devastating quake. This is the deadliest quake in Nepal since 2015, when a 7.8-magnitude quake killed nearly 9,000.

