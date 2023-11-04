https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/at-least-157-people-dead-in-earthquake-in-nepal-1114727119.html
At Least 157 People Dead in Earthquake in Nepal
At Least 157 People Dead in Earthquake in Nepal
At least 157 people died and another 168 were injured in a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Nepal overnight, police said on Saturday.
2023-11-04T16:11+0000
2023-11-04T16:11+0000
2023-11-04T16:11+0000
asia
nepal
earthquake
death toll
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103935137_0:187:2000:1312_1920x0_80_0_0_0dd3d9c886bbfec6bc8c3266afadbe72.jpg
The quake hit the western area of Jajarkot district. It was felt in the national capital of Kathmandu and as far as New Delhi, in India. The Nepalese army and police were mobilized to carry out rescue work. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences on Saturday to the president and prime minister of Nepal over the devastating quake. This is the deadliest quake in Nepal since 2015, when a 7.8-magnitude quake killed nearly 9,000.
nepal
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/09/1103935137_0:0:2000:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_2006f765e6b693d64d40f3c91c1b18e0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nepal, earthquake in nepal, nepal earthquake death toll, nepal earthquake casualties
nepal, earthquake in nepal, nepal earthquake death toll, nepal earthquake casualties
At Least 157 People Dead in Earthquake in Nepal
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 157 people died and another 168 were injured in a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck Nepal overnight, police said on Saturday.
The quake hit the western area of Jajarkot district. It was felt in the national capital of Kathmandu and as far as New Delhi, in India. The Nepalese army and police were mobilized to carry out rescue work
.
Russian President Vladimir Putin offered condolences on Saturday to the president and prime minister of Nepal over the devastating quake.
"Please convey words of sincere sympathy and support to the victims’ families and friends and wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured in this disaster," the Kremlin said in a statement.
This is the deadliest quake in Nepal since 2015, when a 7.8-magnitude quake killed nearly 9,000.