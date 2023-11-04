https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/bidens-disregard-for-arab-suffering-may-cost-him-presidency---ex-us-senator-1114707271.html

Biden's Disregard for Arab Suffering May Cost Him Presidency - Ex-US Senator

Biden's Disregard for Arab Suffering May Cost Him Presidency - Ex-US Senator

US President Joe Biden's ignoring of the suffering of the Arabs in the Middle East may cost him the presidency, former Virginia State Senator Richard Black told Sputnik.

2023-11-04T05:14+0000

2023-11-04T05:14+0000

2023-11-04T05:15+0000

americas

us

joe biden

israel

gaza

hamas

muslims

jews

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1b/1114521700_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b273292164b513ff2faf6c6528b5efb1.jpg

Over 9,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza in response to the October 7 Hamas terror attack, according to the most recent UN update. On Friday, media reported that the Biden administration asked Israel to explain a strike on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza that left 400 hundred dead or injured. Black believes that the violence in Gaza has split the Democrat Party, causing a vexing dilemma for Biden. "Democrats cannot function without Jewish political contributions," he said. "According to the Jerusalem Post, their contributions constitute over half of all donations to the Democrat Party. Wealthy Jewish donors insist that Biden allow Israel to continue its unconstrained bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip. If he does not support the bombing, they may not contribute to his 2024 campaign." The former lawmaker went on to say that, meanwhile, two of the Democrats’ most crucial voting blocks are "bitterly at odds over the war." "In 2020, Jews voted 75% Democrat, and 65% of Muslim-Americans did likewise. On October 31st, Reuters reported that Arab American support for Biden and the Democrats had plunged to 17% in recent polls," he noted. Black thinks that even before the latest events in the Gaza Strip, Democrats had already suffered an erosion of Muslim support. The ensuing disorder in public schools, Black continued to say, has caused a dramatic decline in student test scores, including the steep fall in math and reading scores. Black concluded by saying that while most Americans feel that Israelis were justified in fighting back after the attack by Hamas on October 7, the question is: How much is enough? "Americans worry that the Israeli response has become excessive, even if some latitude for reprisal was initially warranted," he said. "This week, a single bombing attack killed 400 Palestinians, further dampening global support for the Israeli attack. US Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin has called for an immediate cease fire."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/ex-cia-analyst-biden-needs-israel-and-ukraine-conflicts-to-avoid-jail-time-1114695522.html

americas

israel

gaza

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

biden's disregard for arab, us president joe biden, middle east