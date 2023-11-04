https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/finance-minister-fails-gold-bar-challenge-at-russia-expo-1114720560.html

Finance Minister Fails Gold Bar Challenge at Russia Expo

On Saturday Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov took part in the opening ceremony of the stand of the Ministry of Finance at the exhibition "Russia".

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov had a busy morning trying to get a gold bar with his bare hands.The official visited the stand of the Russian Ministry of Finance at the Russia exhibition, which featured an iconic fairground amusement - a glass cube with a heavy golden bullion bar. Visitors should try to pull out the piece of precious metal through a round hole using only one hand - a task that may seem easy to those who have never tried it.Siluanov made three attempts to get the bullion, but all of them failed, showing that even the minister himself doesn't find it easy to get gold from the Treasury. In addition to the entertainment program, the stand offers a lot of useful information, such as how to save and multiply one's money.The Russia International exhibition-forum will be held from November 4, 2023 to April 12, 2024 at VDNKh. All Russian regions will present expositions, reflecting the most important technological, socio-cultural, and sports achievements.

