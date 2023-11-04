Islamic Front for Iraqi Resistance Says Struck US Military Base in Northeastern Syria

International
The Islamic Front for the Iraqi Resistance said on Saturday it had launched a successful missile attack on a US military base in Syria's northeastern province of Al Hasakah.
"Fighters of the Islamic resistance in Iraq have launched a missile attack on the US occupation base of al-Shaddadi south of the Syrian city of Al Hasakah and hit it," the Iraqi military group said in a statement. On Tuesday, Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said that US military bases in the Middle East had been attacked at least 27 times over the past two weeks, including 16 times in Iraq and 11 in Syria. The US military currently operates 24 military bases in Syria. The Syrian government considers the presence of the US military on its territory as occupation and state piracy.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Islamic Front for the Iraqi Resistance said on Saturday it had launched a successful missile attack on a US military base in Syria's northeastern province of Al Hasakah.
"Fighters of the Islamic resistance in Iraq have launched a missile attack on the US occupation base of al-Shaddadi south of the Syrian city of Al Hasakah and hit it," the Iraqi military group said in a statement.
On Tuesday, Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said that US military bases in the Middle East had been attacked at least 27 times over the past two weeks, including 16 times in Iraq and 11 in Syria.
The US military currently operates 24 military bases in Syria. The Syrian government considers the presence of the US military on its territory as occupation and state piracy.
