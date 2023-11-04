LIVE UPDATES: At Least 36 Journalists Killed Since Palestine-Israel Conflict Erupted

Honduras Says Recalled Ambassador From Israel Due to Grave Humanitarian Situation in Gaza

The Honduran government has recalled the republic's ambassador to Israel for consultations due to the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza, Foreign Minister Enrique Reina said.

“Taking into account the grave humanitarian situation facing the Palestinian civilian population in the Gaza Strip, the government of President Xiomara Castro has decided to immediately recall Mr. Roberto Martinez, Ambassador of the Republic of Honduras to Israel, to Tegucigalpa for consultations,” Reina wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In recent days, Honduras has become the third country in Latin America to recall its diplomatic representative from Tel Aviv. Earlier, Colombia and Chile took similar steps. The Bolivian government took more radical measures and announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Israel.