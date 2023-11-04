International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/live-updates-at-least-36-journalists-killed-since-palestine-israel-conflict-erupted-1114706703.html
LIVE UPDATES: At Least 36 Journalists Killed Since Palestine-Israel Conflict Erupted
LIVE UPDATES: At Least 36 Journalists Killed Since Palestine-Israel Conflict Erupted
In early October, the militant Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on Israel from Gaza, breaching the border and unleashing brutal violence and a barrage of rockets. Israel responded with airstrikes, a blockade of Gaza, and a ground invasion of the enclave, home to more than two million people.
2023-11-04T04:54+0000
2023-11-04T04:54+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
israel
middle east
gaza
gaza strip
hamas
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/01/1114637617_0:0:1788:1006_1920x0_80_0_0_af2fcd87508652ae204ce47e4729d39e.jpg
israel
gaza
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/01/1114637617_48:0:1403:1016_1920x0_80_0_0_68a7b8c1851d1f16bd5991a2f36e1b44.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict
humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict
This image grab taken from AFPTV video footage shows Palestinians looking for survivors in a crater following a stike on the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, on October 31, 2023. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: At Least 36 Journalists Killed Since Palestine-Israel Conflict Erupted

04:54 GMT 04.11.2023
Subscribe
Being updated
On 7 October, the militant Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on Israel from Gaza, breaching the border and unleashing brutal violence and a barrage of rockets. Israel responded with airstrikes, a blockade of Gaza, and a ground invasion of the enclave, home to more than two million people.
On 27 October, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue hostages. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the death of approximately 1,400 people in Israel and more than 9,000 in Gaza.
On Tuesday, the Israeli military said it had hit the Jabalia camp in the Gaza Strip, adding that the civilian deaths were a result of the "tragedy of war". Gaza's Interior Ministry said at least 400 people had been killed or injured after Israeli airstrikes on the refugee camp.
Earlier this week, Egypt opened the Rafah checkpoint to allow between 5,000 and 7,000 foreigners to leave the Gaza Strip under a deal announced on Wednesday.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
05:26 GMT 04.11.2023
Honduras Says Recalled Ambassador From Israel Due to Grave Humanitarian Situation in Gaza
The Honduran government has recalled the republic's ambassador to Israel for consultations due to the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza, Foreign Minister Enrique Reina said.
“Taking into account the grave humanitarian situation facing the Palestinian civilian population in the Gaza Strip, the government of President Xiomara Castro has decided to immediately recall Mr. Roberto Martinez, Ambassador of the Republic of Honduras to Israel, to Tegucigalpa for consultations,” Reina wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
In recent days, Honduras has become the third country in Latin America to recall its diplomatic representative from Tel Aviv. Earlier, Colombia and Chile took similar steps. The Bolivian government took more radical measures and announced the severance of diplomatic relations with Israel.
04:54 GMT 04.11.2023
At Least 36 Journalists Killed Since Palestine-Israel Conflict Escalation
At least 36 journalists and media workers have been killed since the beginning of the Palestine-Israel conflict escalation, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said in a statement.
"As of November 3, CPJ’s preliminary investigations showed at least 36 journalists and media workers were among an estimated 10,000 killed since the war began on October 7—with more than 9,000 Palestinian deaths in Gaza and the West Bank, and 1,400 deaths in Israel," the CPJ said.
It said there had been 31 Palestinians among those killed.
"As of November 3: 36 journalists and media workers were confirmed dead: 31 Palestinian, 4 Israeli, and 1 Lebanese; 8 journalists were reported injured; 3 journalists were reported missing; 8 journalists were reported arrested.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала