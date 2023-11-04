LIVE UPDATES: At Least 36 Journalists Killed Since Palestine-Israel Conflict Erupted

On 27 October, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue hostages. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the death of approximately 1,400 people in Israel and more than 9,000 in Gaza.
On Tuesday, the Israeli military said it had hit the Jabalia camp in the Gaza Strip, adding that the civilian deaths were a result of the "tragedy of war". Gaza's Interior Ministry said at least 400 people had been killed or injured after Israeli airstrikes on the refugee camp.
Earlier this week, Egypt opened the Rafah checkpoint to allow between 5,000 and 7,000 foreigners to leave the Gaza Strip under a deal announced on Wednesday.
