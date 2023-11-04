https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/thousands-protest-in-washington-against-us-support-for-israeli-war-in-gaza-1114729432.html
Thousands Protest in Washington Against US Support for Israeli War in Gaza
Thousands Protest in Washington Against US Support for Israeli War in Gaza
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of the US capital to protest against Israeli military activities in the Gaza Strip and the US support for Israel, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Saturday.
2023-11-04T19:00+0000
2023-11-04T19:00+0000
2023-11-04T19:01+0000
us
joe biden
israel
gaza strip
washington
sputnik
hamas
hezbollah
white house
palestine-israel conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/04/1114729574_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ea5638feabdd57c4b171583ac9e4764d.jpg
The rally, dubbed the "National March on Washington. Free Palestine" kicked off at 2 p.m. EST (18:00 GMT), while people started to arrive at Freedom Plaza, located just a couple of blocks away from the White House, hours earlier. Organizers expect up to 30,000 people total to take part in the pro-Palestine rally. The participants are holding banners reading, "Resistance against the occupation is a human right," "Stop the Palestinian genocide," "Israel bombs hospitals, Biden funds it," "Biden, we will remember in November [of 2024)]," and simply "Stop the war." Several large screens have been installed along Pennsylvania Ave for people to watch and listen to the rally. Multiple international media are covering the protest. Many participants carry the flags of their own countries who also oppose the current events in Gaza, including Turkiye, Tunisia and Egypt.Many locals brought with them small children who were asking parents questions about the event, and Sputnik's correspondent could hear how the adults were explaining why the people are frustrated with the US government’s support for Israel’s military operation and activities. People who can’t attend the rally can watch the live broadcast online via links posted by activist groups. The protest has been peaceful; however, an increased law enforcement presence has been visible. The central streets where the rally is expected to march have been shut down to traffic. Local authorities advised residents about street closures days before the rally. At some streets, trucks are placed to ensure the blocking off of roads to vehicles.The rally will be moving down the streets around the White House and expected to last for some 2 hours.From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (20:00-00:00 GMT) organizers are also planning to hold a vigil in Lafayette Park and a rally along the White House sidewalk.On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. In response, Israel launched strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue hostages. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 people in Israel and over 9,000 in the Gaza Strip, and raised the risk of a wider regional conflagration due to concerns about Iran or Lebanese militant group Hezbollah joining the fray.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/israeli-ground-operation-in-gaza-strip-1114667153.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/hamas-says-us-administration-biden-also-responsible-for-attack-on-refugee-center-in-gaza-1114708245.html
israel
gaza strip
washington
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/04/1114729574_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_16667c329bc7500140b478005b31a14f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
gaza, israel, palestine, protest, washington, dc, united states, joe biden, white house
gaza, israel, palestine, protest, washington, dc, united states, joe biden, white house
Thousands Protest in Washington Against US Support for Israeli War in Gaza
19:00 GMT 04.11.2023 (Updated: 19:01 GMT 04.11.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of the US capital to protest against Israeli military activities in the Gaza Strip and the US support for Israel, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Saturday.
The rally, dubbed the "National March on Washington. Free Palestine" kicked off at 2 p.m. EST (18:00 GMT), while people started to arrive at Freedom Plaza, located just a couple of blocks away from the White House, hours earlier.
Organizers expect up to 30,000 people total to take part in the pro-Palestine rally.
The participants are holding banners reading, "Resistance against the occupation is a human right," "Stop the Palestinian genocide," "Israel bombs hospitals, Biden funds it," "Biden, we will remember in November [of 2024)]," and simply "Stop the war."
The crowd includes representatives of dozens of American activist groups, including the renowned Jewish Voice For Peace, the ANSWER Coalition and Code Pink, among others, as well as just regular residents of the area and other US states. Many came with flags and wore Palestinian-themed clothing.
Several large screens have been installed along Pennsylvania Ave for people to watch and listen to the rally. Multiple international media are covering the protest. Many participants carry the flags of their own countries who also oppose the current events in Gaza, including Turkiye, Tunisia and Egypt.
Many locals brought with them small children who were asking parents questions about the event, and Sputnik's correspondent could hear how the adults were explaining why the people are frustrated with the US government’s support for Israel’s military operation and activities.
People who can’t attend the rally can watch the live broadcast online via links
posted by activist groups.
The protest has been peaceful; however, an increased law enforcement presence has been visible. The central streets where the rally is expected to march have been shut down to traffic. Local authorities advised residents about street closures days before the rally. At some streets, trucks are placed to ensure the blocking off of roads to vehicles.
The rally will be moving down the streets around the White House and expected to last for some 2 hours.
From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (20:00-00:00 GMT) organizers are also planning to hold a vigil in Lafayette Park and a rally along the White House sidewalk.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. In response, Israel launched strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue hostages.
The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 people in Israel and over 9,000 in the Gaza Strip, and raised the risk of a wider regional conflagration due to concerns about Iran or Lebanese militant group Hezbollah joining the fray.