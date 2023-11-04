https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/thousands-protest-in-washington-against-us-support-for-israeli-war-in-gaza-1114729432.html

Thousands Protest in Washington Against US Support for Israeli War in Gaza

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of the US capital to protest against Israeli military activities in the Gaza Strip and the US support for Israel, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene on Saturday.

The rally, dubbed the "National March on Washington. Free Palestine" kicked off at 2 p.m. EST (18:00 GMT), while people started to arrive at Freedom Plaza, located just a couple of blocks away from the White House, hours earlier. Organizers expect up to 30,000 people total to take part in the pro-Palestine rally. The participants are holding banners reading, "Resistance against the occupation is a human right," "Stop the Palestinian genocide," "Israel bombs hospitals, Biden funds it," "Biden, we will remember in November [of 2024)]," and simply "Stop the war." Several large screens have been installed along Pennsylvania Ave for people to watch and listen to the rally. Multiple international media are covering the protest. Many participants carry the flags of their own countries who also oppose the current events in Gaza, including Turkiye, Tunisia and Egypt.Many locals brought with them small children who were asking parents questions about the event, and Sputnik's correspondent could hear how the adults were explaining why the people are frustrated with the US government’s support for Israel’s military operation and activities. People who can’t attend the rally can watch the live broadcast online via links posted by activist groups. The protest has been peaceful; however, an increased law enforcement presence has been visible. The central streets where the rally is expected to march have been shut down to traffic. Local authorities advised residents about street closures days before the rally. At some streets, trucks are placed to ensure the blocking off of roads to vehicles.The rally will be moving down the streets around the White House and expected to last for some 2 hours.From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (20:00-00:00 GMT) organizers are also planning to hold a vigil in Lafayette Park and a rally along the White House sidewalk.On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border. In response, Israel launched strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a large scale ground incursion inside the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas fighters and rescue hostages. The escalation of the conflict has resulted in the deaths of around 1,400 people in Israel and over 9,000 in the Gaza Strip, and raised the risk of a wider regional conflagration due to concerns about Iran or Lebanese militant group Hezbollah joining the fray.

