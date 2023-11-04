International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/report-amazon-used-secret-technology-to-manipulate-prices-undermine-competition-1114730742.html
Report: Amazon Used Secret Technology to Manipulate Prices, Undermine Competition
Report: Amazon Used Secret Technology to Manipulate Prices, Undermine Competition
The US Federal Trade Commission has accused Amazon on manipulating prices across the web using a secret algorithm called "Project Nessie."
2023-11-04T21:20+0000
2023-11-04T21:20+0000
americas
jeff bezos
federal trade commission (ftc)
amazon
delaware
business
antitrust laws
antitrust case
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092750745_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c75227c241c01308f2fd2aaf37465a42.jpg
The online retail giant Amazon used an algorithm called “Project Nessie” to maximize profits to the detriment of consumers, according to newly revealed claims from the US Federal Trade Commission.That’s according to newly unredacted claims in a lawsuit filed by the US Federal Trade Commission against the company this week.A secret algorithm, called “Project Nessie,” was used to inflate prices of goods offered on Amazon when price hikes were likely to be replicated by other online retailers, according to FTC claims. The technology, used between 2015 and 2019, is thought to have generated over $1 billion in excess profits for the retailer. In addition, the regulatory agency argued that customers spent far more than that when the money lost from higher prices elsewhere is considered.“The sole purpose of Project Nessie was to further hike consumer prices by manipulating other online stores into raising their prices,” read part of the FTC’s filing.The government consumer regulatory agency said Amazon switched the algorithm off during the holiday shopping season and its highly-publicized “Prime Day” events, then turned it back on afterward to continue maximizing profits.Amazon spokesperson Tim Doyle disputed the FTC’s claims.“Nessie was used to try to stop our price matching from resulting in unusual outcomes where prices became so low that they were unsustainable,” said Doyle in a statement released by the company. “The project ran for a few years on a subset of products, but didn’t work as intended, so we scrapped it several years ago.”Amazon generated $35.36 billion in profits in 2015, a figure which grew to $114.99 billion in 2019.The revelation comes amidst ongoing action by the FTC against the online retailer. The agency sued the company in September along with 17 state attorneys general from Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.At the time the agency called Amazon a “monopoly power.”In addition to claims of anti-competitive behavior, Amazon has been embroiled in a series of other controversies. The company has been accused of surveilling its employees on the shop floor as well as via monitoring of social media in order to undermine organizing efforts. Earlier this year a judge found the company violated labor law ahead of unionization elections.Last year the retailer was sued after accusations that company policy led to the deaths of several employees who were instructed to continue working before a tornado struck a warehouse in Illinois in 2021.Amazon founder Jeff Bezos regularly competes with tech magnate Elon Musk for the title of world’s wealthiest person. Currently media outlets rank Bezos as the third-wealthiest person, behind Musk and Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230927/regulatory-face-off-ftc-vs-amazon---battle-for-fair-competition-1113727258.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220405/dont-say-union-proposed-amazon-employee-app-blocks-words-related-to-collective-bargaining-1094508058.html
americas
delaware
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092750745_111:0:2842:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dbefb1a4edbb5d97bf391f5ea02a8285.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
project nessie, amazon manipulates prices, amazon antitrust, ftc lawsuit against amazon,
project nessie, amazon manipulates prices, amazon antitrust, ftc lawsuit against amazon,

Report: Amazon Used Secret Technology to Manipulate Prices, Undermine Competition

21:20 GMT 04.11.2023
© EMMA MCINTYREJeff Bezos attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.
Jeff Bezos attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2023
© EMMA MCINTYRE
Subscribe
E-commerce giant Amazon touts the convenience and wide selection it offers to customers, but beneath the surface of its carefully cultivated image was secret technology that inflated prices across the web, according to the FTC.
The online retail giant Amazon used an algorithm called “Project Nessie” to maximize profits to the detriment of consumers, according to newly revealed claims from the US Federal Trade Commission.
That’s according to newly unredacted claims in a lawsuit filed by the US Federal Trade Commission against the company this week.
A secret algorithm, called “Project Nessie,” was used to inflate prices of goods offered on Amazon when price hikes were likely to be replicated by other online retailers, according to FTC claims. The technology, used between 2015 and 2019, is thought to have generated over $1 billion in excess profits for the retailer. In addition, the regulatory agency argued that customers spent far more than that when the money lost from higher prices elsewhere is considered.
The seal of the Federal Trade Commission(FTC) is seen on the lecturn in the Commissioner's Conference Room January 15, 2014 inside the FTC headquarters in Washington, DC. AFP Photo/Paul J. Richards (Photo by Paul J. RICHARDS / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2023
Americas
Regulatory Face-Off: FTC vs Amazon - Battle for Fair Competition
27 September, 13:53 GMT
“The sole purpose of Project Nessie was to further hike consumer prices by manipulating other online stores into raising their prices,” read part of the FTC’s filing.
“The additional profit Amazon attributed to Project Nessie is money that Amazon shoppers would have kept in their pockets if not for Amazon’s use of Project Nessie.”
The government consumer regulatory agency said Amazon switched the algorithm off during the holiday shopping season and its highly-publicized “Prime Day” events, then turned it back on afterward to continue maximizing profits.
Amazon spokesperson Tim Doyle disputed the FTC’s claims.
“Nessie was used to try to stop our price matching from resulting in unusual outcomes where prices became so low that they were unsustainable,” said Doyle in a statement released by the company. “The project ran for a few years on a subset of products, but didn’t work as intended, so we scrapped it several years ago.”
Amazon generated $35.36 billion in profits in 2015, a figure which grew to $114.99 billion in 2019.
The revelation comes amidst ongoing action by the FTC against the online retailer. The agency sued the company in September along with 17 state attorneys general from Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.
At the time the agency called Amazon a “monopoly power.”
Amazon Labour Union (ALU) organiser Christian Smalls reacts as ALU members celebrate official victory after hearing results regarding the vote to unionize, outside the NLRB offices in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., April 1, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2022
Don’t Say Union: Proposed Amazon Employee App Blocks Words Related to Collective Bargaining
5 April 2022, 19:07 GMT
In addition to claims of anti-competitive behavior, Amazon has been embroiled in a series of other controversies. The company has been accused of surveilling its employees on the shop floor as well as via monitoring of social media in order to undermine organizing efforts. Earlier this year a judge found the company violated labor law ahead of unionization elections.
Last year the retailer was sued after accusations that company policy led to the deaths of several employees who were instructed to continue working before a tornado struck a warehouse in Illinois in 2021.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos regularly competes with tech magnate Elon Musk for the title of world’s wealthiest person. Currently media outlets rank Bezos as the third-wealthiest person, behind Musk and Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала