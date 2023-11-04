https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/russia-receives-invitation-to-osce-foreign-ministerial-council-plans-to-partake---moscow-1114710065.html

Russia Receives Invitation to OSCE Foreign Ministerial Council, Plans to Partake - Moscow

Russia has received an invitation to the 30th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in North Macedonia and is planning to participate in the annual foreign ministers' conference at the ministerial level, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.

"We have received the invitation. We are intending to partake at the ministerial level, it is a ministerial meeting," Grushko told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum that is taking place in southeastern Uzbek city of Samarkand from November 3-4. On Wednesday, the OSCE said that the annual meeting of the security organization's foreign ministers would be held from November 30 to December 1 in the North Macedonian capital of Skopje at the invitation of OSCE Chairman-in-Office, North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani. In early December 2022, Poland, as a then-chairing country of the OSCE, did not allow Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to take part in the annual conference of the 29th OSCE Ministerial Council in the Polish city of Lodz, as Warsaw said it believed it was necessary to "absolutely isolate" Russia in the international arena amid its military operation in Ukraine.

