International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/russian-fishery-agency-sees-signals-of-harmful-concentrations-in-japans-fishing-zone-1114709898.html
Russian Fishery Agency Sees Signals of Harmful Concentrations in Japan's Fishing Zone
Russian Fishery Agency Sees Signals of Harmful Concentrations in Japan's Fishing Zone
The Russian Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo) has not recorded any deviations from normal indicators in the Russian fishing zone after Japan's release of treated water from the Fukushima power plant, Rosrybolovstvo head said.
2023-11-04T09:23+0000
2023-11-04T09:23+0000
world
tokyo electric power company (tepco)
rosrybolovstvo
fukushima
japan
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106091/77/1060917747_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_d0ef4c01be8914cb18618a35ccfbe04f.jpg
"We are closely monitoring our economic [fishing] zone. We have conducted a lot of research since the [2011 nuclear] accident and now [...] The indicators that have we recorded are within the norm, so our fish is clean and safe [...] It is difficult for us to judge what is happening in the Japanese [fishing zone]. But there are already signals that there are certain excess concentration of harmful substances," Ilya Shestakov, Rosrybolovstvo head, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum. On Thursday, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that the Fukushima NPP's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), had launched the third release of treated water into the ocean. In total, the company plans to release 31,200 tonnes of water by the end of March 2024. To date, TEPCO has successfully completed two water releases. The International Atomic Energy Agency said that treated wastewater will have a negligible radiological impact on the marine environment and human health, but the water release has caused an outcry from neighboring countries and local fishermen. China has banned all seafood from Japan over concerns about radioactive contamination. The Fukushima nuclear power plant suffered a meltdown after being hit by a massive tsunami triggered by a 9-magnitude earthquake in 2011. Since then, water has been continuously pumped in to cool the plant's reactors. As of June, around 1,000 tanks of treated wastewater were stored on site.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/japan-starts-3rd-release-of-fukushima-treated-water---reports-1114658179.html
fukushima
japan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106091/77/1060917747_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_1fb04d830ad539fbcd00795113735130.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian fishery agency, fukushima power plant, treated water
russian fishery agency, fukushima power plant, treated water

Russian Fishery Agency Sees Signals of Harmful Concentrations in Japan's Fishing Zone

09:23 GMT 04.11.2023
© AP Photo / Pablo M. Diez/PoolIn this Oct. 12, 2017, photo, ever-growing amount of contaminated, treated but still slightly radioactive, water at the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant is stored in about 900 huge tanks, including those seen in this photo taken during a plant tour at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo
In this Oct. 12, 2017, photo, ever-growing amount of contaminated, treated but still slightly radioactive, water at the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant is stored in about 900 huge tanks, including those seen in this photo taken during a plant tour at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2023
© AP Photo / Pablo M. Diez/Pool
Subscribe
SAMARKAND (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Agency for Fishery (Rosrybolovstvo) has not recorded any deviations from normal indicators in the Russian fishing zone after Japan's release of treated water from the Fukushima power plant, Rosrybolovstvo head said.
"We are closely monitoring our economic [fishing] zone. We have conducted a lot of research since the [2011 nuclear] accident and now [...] The indicators that have we recorded are within the norm, so our fish is clean and safe [...] It is difficult for us to judge what is happening in the Japanese [fishing zone]. But there are already signals that there are certain excess concentration of harmful substances," Ilya Shestakov, Rosrybolovstvo head, told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum.
On Thursday, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that the Fukushima NPP's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), had launched the third release of treated water into the ocean. In total, the company plans to release 31,200 tonnes of water by the end of March 2024. To date, TEPCO has successfully completed two water releases.
A facility that pumps up seawater to dilute the treated water is pictured at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. (TEPCO) Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture on August 27, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2023
Asia
Japan Starts 3rd Release of Fukushima Treated Water - Reports
2 November, 09:36 GMT
The International Atomic Energy Agency said that treated wastewater will have a negligible radiological impact on the marine environment and human health, but the water release has caused an outcry from neighboring countries and local fishermen. China has banned all seafood from Japan over concerns about radioactive contamination.
The Fukushima nuclear power plant suffered a meltdown after being hit by a massive tsunami triggered by a 9-magnitude earthquake in 2011. Since then, water has been continuously pumped in to cool the plant's reactors. As of June, around 1,000 tanks of treated wastewater were stored on site.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала