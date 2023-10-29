https://sputnikglobe.com/20231029/fukushima-nuclear-plant-workers-hospitalized-after-being-sprayed-with-contaminated-water-1114565729.html

Fukushima Nuclear Plant Workers Hospitalized After Being Sprayed With Contaminated Water

Fukushima Nuclear Plant Workers Hospitalized After Being Sprayed With Contaminated Water

On Wednesday, four workers who were cleaning pipes to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant were sprayed with radioactive water. Two of them were hospitalized as a precaution

2023-10-29T05:34+0000

2023-10-29T05:34+0000

2023-10-29T05:34+0000

asia

fukushima

japan

pacific ocean

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

rosselkhoznadzor

fukushima daiichi nuclear power plant

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106091/77/1060917747_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_d0ef4c01be8914cb18618a35ccfbe04f.jpg

On Wednesday, four workers who were cleaning pipes to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant were sprayed with radioactive water. Two of them were hospitalized as a precaution, according to plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco).According to the plant operator, the two hospitalized employees had registered radiation level readings at or above 4 becquerels per square centimeter, the threshold considered safe.Both workers will remain in hospital for approximately two weeks for follow-up examinations. Tepco is examining how the accident occurred and is reviewing measures to prevent its recurrence.On 24 August, having received approval from the International Atomic Energy Authority (IAEA), Japan began discharging more than a million tons of treated water from the destroyed Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. The process is expected to take decades. The dumping was opposed by the local fishing community - a collective of more than 150 people took the case to court. After dumping began, China immediately banned imports of fish and seafood from Japan. Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) imposed temporary restrictions on the supply of fish and seafood from Japan to Russia, which will remain in effect until information on the safety of the seafood is assured and the products are analyzed by Rosselkhoznadzor experts.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/japans-seafood-exports-drop-by-30-amid-fukushima-water-discharge-1113945686.html

fukushima

japan

pacific ocean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Maxim Minaev

Maxim Minaev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maxim Minaev

fukushima nuclear plant workers hospitalized, nuclear power, radioactive water, fukushima nuclear water, nuclear water dump