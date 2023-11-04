International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Lost Up to 125 Servicemen in Kupyansk Direction – MoD
Ukraine Lost Up to 125 Servicemen in Kupyansk Direction – MoD
Russia's Armed Forces hit Ukrainian servicemen and temporary deployment positions in the Kupyansk direction, Ukraine lost up to 125 military personnel, Sergey Zybinsky, the West group's spokesman, told Sputnik.
“The enemy lost up to 125 servicemen and two armored combat vehicles," Zybinsky said. He said other military equipment and weapons, as well as a radar station, were also hit by Russian air strikes.Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in June that rapidly turned into a failure, resulting in the deaths of more than 90,000 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield and the loss of more than 500 Ukrainian tanks.
Ukraine Lost Up to 125 Servicemen in Kupyansk Direction – MoD

05:12 GMT 04.11.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Armed Forces hit Ukrainian servicemen and temporary deployment positions in the Kupyansk direction, Ukraine lost up to 125 military personnel, Sergey Zybinsky, the West group's spokesman, told Sputnik.
“The enemy lost up to 125 servicemen and two armored combat vehicles," Zybinsky said.
He said other military equipment and weapons, as well as a radar station, were also hit by Russian air strikes.
Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in June that rapidly turned into a failure, resulting in the deaths of more than 90,000 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield and the loss of more than 500 Ukrainian tanks.
