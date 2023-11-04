https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/ukraine-lost-up-to-125-servicemen-in-kupyansk-direction--mod-1114707161.html
Ukraine Lost Up to 125 Servicemen in Kupyansk Direction – MoD
Ukraine Lost Up to 125 Servicemen in Kupyansk Direction – MoD
Russia's Armed Forces hit Ukrainian servicemen and temporary deployment positions in the Kupyansk direction, Ukraine lost up to 125 military personnel, Sergey Zybinsky, the West group's spokesman, told Sputnik.
2023-11-04T05:12+0000
2023-11-04T05:12+0000
2023-11-04T05:12+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian armed forces
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1c/1114556817_0:67:1782:1069_1920x0_80_0_0_72680540d85f910944ef144e258ebd83.jpg
“The enemy lost up to 125 servicemen and two armored combat vehicles," Zybinsky said. He said other military equipment and weapons, as well as a radar station, were also hit by Russian air strikes.Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in June that rapidly turned into a failure, resulting in the deaths of more than 90,000 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield and the loss of more than 500 Ukrainian tanks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/three-soldiers-who-destroyed-32-ukrainian-tanks-awarded-hero-of-russia--gold-star-medals-1114700162.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1c/1114556817_135:0:1647:1134_1920x0_80_0_0_cd01f0a2681e5c45fa7d9c07bb426bac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine lost, ukrainian servicemen, russia's armed forces
ukraine lost, ukrainian servicemen, russia's armed forces
Ukraine Lost Up to 125 Servicemen in Kupyansk Direction – MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Armed Forces hit Ukrainian servicemen and temporary deployment positions in the Kupyansk direction, Ukraine lost up to 125 military personnel, Sergey Zybinsky, the West group's spokesman, told Sputnik.
“The enemy lost up to 125 servicemen and two armored combat vehicles," Zybinsky said.
He said other military equipment and weapons, as well as a radar station, were also hit by Russian air strikes.
Ukraine launched a counteroffensive
in June that rapidly turned into a failure, resulting in the deaths of more than 90,000 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield and the loss of more than 500 Ukrainian tanks.