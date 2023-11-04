https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/ukraine-lost-up-to-125-servicemen-in-kupyansk-direction--mod-1114707161.html

Ukraine Lost Up to 125 Servicemen in Kupyansk Direction – MoD

Russia's Armed Forces hit Ukrainian servicemen and temporary deployment positions in the Kupyansk direction, Ukraine lost up to 125 military personnel, Sergey Zybinsky, the West group's spokesman, told Sputnik.

“The enemy lost up to 125 servicemen and two armored combat vehicles," Zybinsky said. He said other military equipment and weapons, as well as a radar station, were also hit by Russian air strikes.Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in June that rapidly turned into a failure, resulting in the deaths of more than 90,000 Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield and the loss of more than 500 Ukrainian tanks.

