International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/three-soldiers-who-destroyed-32-ukrainian-tanks-awarded-hero-of-russia--gold-star-medals-1114700162.html
Three Soldiers Who Destroyed 32 Ukrainian Tanks Awarded Hero of Russia & Gold Star Medals - Video
Three Soldiers Who Destroyed 32 Ukrainian Tanks Awarded Hero of Russia & Gold Star Medals - Video
Several Russian Army officers were given prestigious awards on Friday by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, after units under their command destroyed nearly three dozen pieces of Ukrainian armor near Avdiivka recently.
2023-11-03T17:34+0000
2023-11-03T18:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian army
russia
ukraine
counterattack
tanks
sergei shoigu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/03/1114700469_0:0:1405:790_1920x0_80_0_0_d11f76b84f0dee57d92b0dbbc6b0bb20.jpg
“The exploits of many of you were seen not only by the whole country, but also by almost half the world. I congratulate you on these high awards. I wish you that in the future, firstly, your awards will not be the last,” Shoigu said. “Secondly, you continued to defend our Fatherland with dignity, no matter where you were, on what fronts and in what positions.”Two officers were awarded Hero of Russia medals: Colonel Roman Fedorov, commander of the motorized rifle brigade that prepared the defense, and Colonel Ivan Kleshcherev, commander of the motorized rifle regiment that led the counterattack. Sergeant Yuri Shcherbakov, commander of the anti-tank guided missile unit, which alone eliminated a massive amount of Ukrainian materiel, received the Gold Star Medal.Fedorov’s well-prepared defenses included engineered barriers and fire ambushes, and enabled the Russian defense lines in his area to withstand more than 20 attacks by Ukrainian forces. During those battles, the Russian military destroyed 12 Ukrainian tanks, six foreign-made infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), two self-propelled artillery mounts, 11 cars, 10 drones, and more than 230 Ukrainian attack aircraft.Led by Kleshcherev himself, the subsequent counterattack effectively annihilated 11 Ukrainian tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles, and a staggering total of over 170 Ukrainian military personnel.Shcherbakov’s missile squad seized on a moment of opportunity and by itself annihilated nine Ukrainian tanks, four armored personnel carriers, 12 IFVs, four trucks loaded with ammunition, two platoon strongholds, and over 100 Ukrainian military personnel.“I brought the fire to the end - that’s it, the offensive was completely disrupted and stopped. We just arrived in this direction, we didn’t know everything yet, where and where the enemy was coming from, and we were just studying all the heights, directions, where he could come from and where he would appear,” Shcherbakov stated.Altogether, some 32 Ukrainian tanks were destroyed in the battle.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231003/vulnerable-abrams-tanks-in-ukraine-may-be-swiftly-detected--destroyed-by-russias-uavs-1113878355.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231103/ukraine-looses-over-1340-troops-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-week-1114692949.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/03/1114700469_28:0:1405:1033_1920x0_80_0_0_f8683dfe52e01ddf8ef2c46beade091e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tank battle; donbass; gold star; hero of russia
tank battle; donbass; gold star; hero of russia

Three Soldiers Who Destroyed 32 Ukrainian Tanks Awarded Hero of Russia & Gold Star Medals - Video

17:34 GMT 03.11.2023 (Updated: 18:01 GMT 03.11.2023)
© Russian Defense Ministry Press Service / Go to the mediabankIn this handout video grab released by the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu presents a state award to a participant of the Russia's military operation
In this handout video grab released by the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu presents a state award to a participant of the Russia's military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2023
© Russian Defense Ministry Press Service
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
Several Russian army officers received prestigious awards from Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday after units under their command recently destroyed nearly three dozen pieces of Ukrainian armor.
“The exploits of many of you were seen not only by the whole country, but also by almost half the world. I congratulate you on these high awards. I wish you that in the future, firstly, your awards will not be the last,” Shoigu said. “Secondly, you continued to defend our Fatherland with dignity, no matter where you were, on what fronts and in what positions.”
Two officers were awarded Hero of Russia medals: Colonel Roman Fedorov, commander of the motorized rifle brigade that prepared the defense, and Colonel Ivan Kleshcherev, commander of the motorized rifle regiment that led the counterattack. Sergeant Yuri Shcherbakov, commander of the anti-tank guided missile unit, which alone eliminated a massive amount of Ukrainian materiel, received the Gold Star Medal.
A destroyed tank of Ukraine's Armed Forces. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.10.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
'Vulnerable' Abrams Tanks in Ukraine May Be Swiftly 'Detected & Destroyed' by Russia's UAVs
3 October, 13:35 GMT

“This award is not mine alone, it belongs to my entire unit, to the entire team. It is earned through joint efforts, common successes,” Kleshcherev said upon receiving the medal.

Fedorov’s well-prepared defenses included engineered barriers and fire ambushes, and enabled the Russian defense lines in his area to withstand more than 20 attacks by Ukrainian forces. During those battles, the Russian military destroyed 12 Ukrainian tanks, six foreign-made infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), two self-propelled artillery mounts, 11 cars, 10 drones, and more than 230 Ukrainian attack aircraft.
Russian Special Forces in Combat Action - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine Looses Over 1,340 Troops in Donetsk Direction in Past Week
12:07 GMT
Led by Kleshcherev himself, the subsequent counterattack effectively annihilated 11 Ukrainian tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles, and a staggering total of over 170 Ukrainian military personnel.
Shcherbakov’s missile squad seized on a moment of opportunity and by itself annihilated nine Ukrainian tanks, four armored personnel carriers, 12 IFVs, four trucks loaded with ammunition, two platoon strongholds, and over 100 Ukrainian military personnel.

"I heard on the radio that there was an attack on the neighbor to the right. I saw it myself, discovered it myself and opened fire," Shcherbakov said of the battle.

“I brought the fire to the end - that’s it, the offensive was completely disrupted and stopped. We just arrived in this direction, we didn’t know everything yet, where and where the enemy was coming from, and we were just studying all the heights, directions, where he could come from and where he would appear,” Shcherbakov stated.
Altogether, some 32 Ukrainian tanks were destroyed in the battle.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала