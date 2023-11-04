International
Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Asked US for More Ammunition
Ukrainian Defense Ministry Chief Rustem Umerov said on Saturday that he had thanked the United States and the head of Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, for a new package of the military aid for Ukraine in a phone call as well as demanded more ammunition.
"Grateful to the US and Secretary Austin for the new military aid package for. Discussed latest battlefield updates and Future Force preparation status. Urged on the current Ukraine's needs: more ammo for our warriors. Grateful for the constant steadfast support," Umerov wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. The US Department of Defense announced a new $425 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday. The new package includes additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105 mm artillery rounds, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, the official press release said. The United States will also send Ukraine cold weather gear, 12 trucks to transport heavy equipment and spare parts, maintenance, and more than 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades, according to the release. Moscow, which launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, has condemned foreign military supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.
13:39 GMT 04.11.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian Defense Ministry Chief Rustem Umerov said on Saturday that he had thanked the United States and the head of Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, for a new package of the military aid for Ukraine in a phone call as well as demanded more ammunition.
"Grateful to the US and Secretary Austin for the new military aid package for. Discussed latest battlefield updates and Future Force preparation status. Urged on the current Ukraine’s needs: more ammo for our warriors. Grateful for the constant steadfast support," Umerov wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The US Department of Defense announced a new $425 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday. The new package includes additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105 mm artillery rounds, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, the official press release said.
The United States will also send Ukraine cold weather gear, 12 trucks to transport heavy equipment and spare parts, maintenance, and more than 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades, according to the release.
Moscow, which launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, has condemned foreign military supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.
