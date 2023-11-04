https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/ukrainian-defense-minister-says-asked-us-for-more-ammunition-1114722133.html

Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Asked US for More Ammunition

Ukrainian Defense Minister Says Asked US for More Ammunition

Ukrainian Defense Ministry Chief Rustem Umerov said on Saturday that he had thanked the United States and the head of Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, for a new package of the military aid for Ukraine in a phone call as well as demanded more ammunition.

2023-11-04T13:39+0000

2023-11-04T13:39+0000

2023-11-04T13:39+0000

military

us

ukraine

pentagon

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

nasams

weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/19/1114463604_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_876062b009ab4150609f68d809424064.jpg

"Grateful to the US and Secretary Austin for the new military aid package for. Discussed latest battlefield updates and Future Force preparation status. Urged on the current Ukraine’s needs: more ammo for our warriors. Grateful for the constant steadfast support," Umerov wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. The US Department of Defense announced a new $425 million military assistance package for Ukraine on Friday. The new package includes additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105 mm artillery rounds, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, the official press release said. The United States will also send Ukraine cold weather gear, 12 trucks to transport heavy equipment and spare parts, maintenance, and more than 3 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades, according to the release. Moscow, which launched a military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, has condemned foreign military supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/us-weapons-production-deficiency-exposed-amid-ukraine-israel-conflicts-1114546283.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian defense minister, more ammunition, united states