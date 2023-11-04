https://sputnikglobe.com/20231104/what-is-baba-yaga-drone-ukrainians-use-against-donbass-civilians-and-how-do-russians-deal-with-it-1114726155.html
What is Baba Yaga Drone Ukrainians Use Against Donbass Civilians and How Do Russians Deal With It?
In ancient Slavic folklore, Baba Yaga is the name of an evil witch who lives in the forest and eats children.
In the Donbass war, Baba Yaga is the name of an industrial-sized attack drone that can carry (and drop) up to six 82 mm mortar shells, with a lethal radius of 15 meters, making it much more dangerous than the modified Mavics with GDP-30 grenades.As our friend Tsigan, a Russian artillery commander in Donbass, reports about Baba Yaga:"The UAF (Ukrainian Armed Forces) is actively using huge UAVs against us, which are popularly called Baba Yaga, a negative character of Slavic fairy tales, who is essentially an evil witch who hates the Russian spirit.This UAV can't be suppressed by an EW or anti-drone gun, as it works thanks to Starlink from Elon Musk. Therefore, it can only be shot down. Although it buzzes very loudly, and is quite large, it is extremely difficult to shoot it down. The Ukrainian Armed Forces use it mainly at night against targets identified during the day.The UAF usually launched Baba Yaga with two 82 mm mines or, alternatively, with one mine and one grenade in the Petrovsky district. But last night the Ukrainian terrorists launched a huge Baba Yaga, which carried as many as six mines! This was the first time in this direction. And this UAV came four or five times during the night, dropping six mines each time on the sleeping Petrovsky district, keeping people in terrible fear and destroying everything in its path."While the Baba Yaga has actually been shot down by soldiers with concentrated small arms fire, the most effective defense is the Russian Pantsir S-1, which is in use in the Donbass theater of operations, and is capable of engaging and destroying Baba Yaga and all types of combat drones.
