https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/eu-records-extraordinary-levels-of-anti-semitism-in-europe-1114747549.html

EU Records 'Extraordinary' Levels of Anti-Semitism in Europe

EU Records 'Extraordinary' Levels of Anti-Semitism in Europe

The European Commission said on Sunday that the surge of anti-Semitic incidents across Europe in the last few days had been extraordinary and vowed to push back against this trend.

2023-11-05T17:04+0000

2023-11-05T17:04+0000

2023-11-05T17:37+0000

world

israel

europe

germany

european commission

palestine-israel conflict

gaza strip

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107676/20/1076762090_0:207:2905:1841_1920x0_80_0_0_d7c4bf497372a34b9d9dd231d08ed6c6.jpg

"The spike of antisemitic incidents across Europe has reached extraordinary levels in the last few days, reminiscent of some of the darkest times in history. European Jews today are again living in fear," it said in a statement. The commission condemned "despicable" attacks on synagogues in Germany and Spain, the desecration of a Jewish cemetery in Austria and anti-Semitic graffiti spraying in France, saying the bloc condemned these acts in the strongest terms. The commission pledged to rigorously enforce laws that criminalize public incitement to hatred and violence, both in the street and online, and said it was working with member states to step up security measures at places of worship and other premises. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel from Gaza, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel retaliated with missile strikes and a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into Gaza to eliminate Hamas and rescue the hostages.

israel

germany

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european union (eu), european commission (ec), europe, anti-semitism, palestine-israeli conflict, hamas, gaza strip