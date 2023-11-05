https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/eu-records-extraordinary-levels-of-anti-semitism-in-europe-1114747549.html
EU Records 'Extraordinary' Levels of Anti-Semitism in Europe
The European Commission said on Sunday that the surge of anti-Semitic incidents across Europe in the last few days had been extraordinary and vowed to push back against this trend.
"The spike of antisemitic incidents across Europe has reached extraordinary levels in the last few days, reminiscent of some of the darkest times in history. European Jews today are again living in fear," it said in a statement. The commission condemned "despicable" attacks on synagogues in Germany and Spain, the desecration of a Jewish cemetery in Austria and anti-Semitic graffiti spraying in France, saying the bloc condemned these acts in the strongest terms. The commission pledged to rigorously enforce laws that criminalize public incitement to hatred and violence, both in the street and online, and said it was working with member states to step up security measures at places of worship and other premises. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel from Gaza, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel retaliated with missile strikes and a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into Gaza to eliminate Hamas and rescue the hostages.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission said on Sunday that the surge of anti-Semitic incidents across Europe in the last few days had been extraordinary and vowed to push back against this trend.
"The spike of antisemitic incidents
across Europe has reached extraordinary levels in the last few days, reminiscent of some of the darkest times in history. European Jews today are again living in fear," it said in a statement.
The commission condemned "despicable" attacks on synagogues in Germany and Spain, the desecration of a Jewish cemetery in Austria and anti-Semitic graffiti spraying in France, saying the bloc condemned these acts in the strongest terms.
"We have to push back against this rise in antisemitism, as well as the rise in anti-Muslim hatred that we have been witnessing over the past weeks – which has no place in Europe," it added.
The commission pledged to rigorously enforce laws that criminalize public incitement to hatred and violence, both in the street and online, and said it was working with member states to step up security measures at places of worship and other premises.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel from Gaza, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel retaliated with missile strikes and a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into Gaza to eliminate Hamas and rescue the hostages.