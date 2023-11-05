https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/hamburg-airport-cancels-over-70-flights-due-to-hostage-situation-1114738138.html

Hamburg Airport Cancels Over 70 Flights Due to Hostage Situation

Hamburg Airport Cancels Over 70 Flights Due to Hostage Situation

More than 70 flights were canceled on Saturday and Sunday at Hamburg Airport, which remains closed after a gunman rammed his car into a security barrier onto the grounds of the airport with a child.

2023-11-05T10:33+0000

2023-11-05T10:33+0000

2023-11-05T10:51+0000

world

hamburg

europe

hamburg airport

hostage situation

hostage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102020/33/1020203302_0:163:1600:1063_1920x0_80_0_0_a27efc9d233dc652ba859404ddf073d9.jpg

"A total of 286 flights (139 departures and 147 arrivals) with around 34,500 passengers were planned for today. As things stand, 61 flights (34 departures and 27 arrivals) have already been cancelled. There will be further cancellations and delays throughout the day," the airport said in a statement on Sunday. Six more departures and four arrivals were canceled on the evening of November 4, the statement read, adding that another 17 planes bound for Hamburg were diverted to other airports. In total, the incident affected the plans of some 3,200 passengers on Saturday, the statement read. Hamburg's international airport was closed to all arriving and departing flights on Saturday night after a gunman rammed a security barrier onto the airport tarmac and parked under a plane. The man is reportedly holding his four-year old daughter hostage. Hamburg police said that officers were conducting an operation on the runway of the airport. A possible reason for taking the child hostage could be a custody dispute, police said, adding that negotiators and psychologists are currently communicating with the armed man.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230409/toxic-smoke-plume-rises-above-hamburg-after-large-fire-media-reports-1109294570.html

hamburg

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hostage situation, hamburg airport, gunman rammed his car