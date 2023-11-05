International
Hamburg Airport Says Air Traffic Restored After Hostage Incident
Air traffic has resumed at Hamburg airport after it was closed for almost 24 hours due to a hostage situation, but some flights will still be canceled or delayed, the airport said on Sunday.
"The first take-offs and landings have resumed. However, there will still be cancellations and significant flight delays today," the airport said on X. Hamburg's international airport was closed to all arriving and departing flights on Saturday night after a gunman rammed a security barrier onto the airport tarmac and parked under a plane. The man was holding his four-year old daughter hostage. On Sunday, after lengthy negotiations, he released the child and surrendered to the police.
18:24 GMT 05.11.2023 (Updated: 18:25 GMT 05.11.2023)
"The first take-offs and landings have resumed. However, there will still be cancellations and significant flight delays today," the airport said on X.
Hamburg's international airport was closed to all arriving and departing flights on Saturday night after a gunman rammed a security barrier onto the airport tarmac and parked under a plane. The man was holding his four-year old daughter hostage.
On Sunday, after lengthy negotiations, he released the child and surrendered to the police.
