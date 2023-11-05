https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/hamburg-airport-says-air-traffic-restored-after-hostage-incident-1114748570.html
Hamburg Airport Says Air Traffic Restored After Hostage Incident
Hamburg Airport Says Air Traffic Restored After Hostage Incident
Air traffic has resumed at Hamburg airport after it was closed for almost 24 hours due to a hostage situation, but some flights will still be canceled or delayed, the airport said on Sunday.
2023-11-05T18:24+0000
2023-11-05T18:24+0000
2023-11-05T18:25+0000
world
hamburg
hamburg airport
germany
hostage situation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102020/33/1020203302_0:163:1600:1063_1920x0_80_0_0_a27efc9d233dc652ba859404ddf073d9.jpg
"The first take-offs and landings have resumed. However, there will still be cancellations and significant flight delays today," the airport said on X. Hamburg's international airport was closed to all arriving and departing flights on Saturday night after a gunman rammed a security barrier onto the airport tarmac and parked under a plane. The man was holding his four-year old daughter hostage. On Sunday, after lengthy negotiations, he released the child and surrendered to the police.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231105/hamburg-airport-hostage-ends-without-further-escalation-1114745216.html
hamburg
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102020/33/1020203302_134:0:1551:1063_1920x0_80_0_0_bc6d6f6a4c3db8e414e3f746c5ed49b6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
hamburg airport, hamburg, germany, hostage situation, incident in hamburg airport
hamburg airport, hamburg, germany, hostage situation, incident in hamburg airport
Hamburg Airport Says Air Traffic Restored After Hostage Incident
18:24 GMT 05.11.2023 (Updated: 18:25 GMT 05.11.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Air traffic has resumed at Hamburg airport after it was closed for almost 24 hours due to a hostage situation, but some flights will still be canceled or delayed, the airport said on Sunday.
"The first take-offs and landings have resumed. However, there will still be cancellations
and significant flight delays today," the airport said on X.
Hamburg's international airport was closed to all arriving and departing flights on Saturday night after a gunman rammed a security barrier onto the airport tarmac and parked under a plane. The man was holding his four-year old daughter hostage
.
On Sunday, after lengthy negotiations, he released the child and surrendered to the police.